These are the weapons the Netherlands is shipping to Ukraine

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Photo-of-a-c-17-cargo-aircraft
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/380277958/stock-photo-avalon-australia-february-2013-united.html

The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia with weapon shipments and military defence. Here’s what you need to know.

On Saturday, the Dutch Ministry of Defence has announced in an open letter to the parliament that they have decided to ship military weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

At the moment, 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons, 400 rockets, and 200 FIM-92 Stinger missiles are being transported to an unknown Eastern European country on board a C-17 cargo aircraft.

The plane departed from Eindhoven airport yesterday. Already before that, 100 sniper rifles together with 30,000 pieces of ammunition and two diving crafts had been supplied.

What kind of weapons is the Netherlands sending?

The Panzerfaust 3 is a portable weapon that is meant to fend off tanks, low-flying helicopters, and on-the-ground military defences. The weapon is suitable to fire at a distance of about 600 metres.

The FIM-92 Stinger missile is also a portable weapon that is designed to aim at aircraft from the ground level. These missiles are meant to protect ground troops from air-born attacks and can fire from a distance of up to five kilometres.

The two diving crafts are underwater robots designed to detect and protect naval forces from underwater mines.

Translation of an official Tweet from the Dutch Ministery of Defence: “The 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons (+400 rockets), 100 sniper rifles (+30,000 pieces of ammunition), and 200 Stinger air-target missiles are on their way to Ukraine. Two detector robots for (underwater)mines are also on board.”

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more news on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleIn solidarity with Ukraine: more than 15,000 protesters at Amsterdam’s Dam Square
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

In solidarity with Ukraine: more than 15,000 protesters at Amsterdam’s Dam Square

Last Sunday, more than 15,000 people protested on Dam Square in support of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Ukrainian flags waved and the crowd...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

These are the weapons the Netherlands is shipping to Ukraine

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia with weapon shipments and military defence. Here's what you need to know. On Saturday,...

In solidarity with Ukraine: more than 15,000 protesters at Amsterdam’s Dam Square

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Last Sunday, more than 15,000 people protested on Dam Square in support of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Ukrainian flags waved and the crowd chanted "Stop Putin, stop...

A wintery trip to Bruges: lights, chocolate, and everything Belgium

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
Just south of the Dutch border lies Flanders. Not Ned Flanders (d’oh 😜), but the province of Flanders where they speak Dutch in an...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X