These are the weapons the Netherlands is shipping to Ukraine

The Netherlands is supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia with weapon shipments and military defence. Here’s what you need to know.

On Saturday, the Dutch Ministry of Defence has announced in an open letter to the parliament that they have decided to ship military weapons and defence equipment to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

At the moment, 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons, 400 rockets, and 200 FIM-92 Stinger missiles are being transported to an unknown Eastern European country on board a C-17 cargo aircraft.

The plane departed from Eindhoven airport yesterday. Already before that, 100 sniper rifles together with 30,000 pieces of ammunition and two diving crafts had been supplied.

What kind of weapons is the Netherlands sending?

The Panzerfaust 3 is a portable weapon that is meant to fend off tanks, low-flying helicopters, and on-the-ground military defences. The weapon is suitable to fire at a distance of about 600 metres.

The FIM-92 Stinger missile is also a portable weapon that is designed to aim at aircraft from the ground level. These missiles are meant to protect ground troops from air-born attacks and can fire from a distance of up to five kilometres.

The two diving crafts are underwater robots designed to detect and protect naval forces from underwater mines.

