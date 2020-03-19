Two weeks ago, researchers Mihai Netea and Marc Bonten made a request to the medical ethics committees of Radboud University medical centre and the UMC Utrecht to research a tuberculosis (TB) vaccine that could be used against coronavirus. They received permission this Monday, according to de Volkskrant.

Normally this procedure would take months. However, given the urgency of the novel coronavirus, the process was accelerated.

The BCG vaccine has been around for nearly a century. Thus it will likely not result in serious side effects. In the Netherlands, TB is virtually nonexistent- but around the world it is administered to millions of people.

The vaccine contains the bacteria Mycobacterium bovis, bacteria that causes TB in cattle and is related to the tuberculosis bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Once injected, the bacteria remains in your body for several months, allowing the immune system to develop resistance. De Volkskrant reports that studies have shown that humans have consequently become increasingly resistant to flu and to malaria among other infections.

For this reason, Netea and Bonten have teamed up to investigate whether it could also be used to combat the coronavirus.

Next week, participants will be recruited to participate in the experiment. From there it will be analysed whether the vaccine has a major effect in combatting COVID-19.

Here’s hoping.

