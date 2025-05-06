The Green Cathedral: a Dutch gem made entirely out of living trees

- Advertisement -

The Green Cathedral or, as the Dutch say, De Groene Kathedraal is a must-see if you’re in the Netherlands. Why? Oh, y’know, it’s just casually made entirely out of live, growing trees. Wat leuk!

A roof, walls, and stained-glass windows are all things we associate with cathedrals — but when it comes to the Green Cathedral, the Dutch decided (in classic Dutch style 😏) to switch things up.

They said nee to brick and mortar. Instead, this gorgeous piece of land art in Almere is made out of 178 Italian poplars and concrete paths.

How the Green Cathedral came to be

Dutch artist Marinus Boezem developed the idea of the Green Cathedral in 1978. After Flevoland was reclaimed from the sea and became the 12th province in 1986, Boezem decided the new city of Almere would be the perfect home for his creation.

As a result, the beautiful bomen that make up the walls of the Green Cathedral were planted in 1987.

Oh, and there isn’t just one cathedral. In fact, Boezem decided that there should be two! A “counter-cathedral” was created a few years later.

The “counter-cathedral” is an empty cathedral-shaped space that has been cut out of a forest of oak and beech trees.

If jigsaw puzzles are your thing, you’ll find this gezellig. The Green Cathedral fits like that last puzzle piece into the empty space that is the “counter-cathedral”. So satisfying!

So, why does the Netherlands have a cathedral made of trees?

Boezem is a big fan of Gothic architecture, which has different elements inspired by nature.

Stone columns, cross-ribbed vaults, and adorned capitals are all constructed in the image of tree trunks, branches, and foliage.

So what did Boezem do? You might have guessed it. He took this inspiration and got a little bit literal. He created a cathedral made from the very same trees that the architecture is usually inspired by.

Concrete paths between the trees represent the ribs of cross vaults in normal cathedrals, and shells encircling the trees are meant to refer to the sea that was present in the area not so long ago.

Overall, however, the Green Cathedral is meant to symbolise the desire to ascend to the divine and leave earthly matters behind — and you’ve gotta admit, it’s quite a cool way of getting that message across.

The cathedral also has something to say about temporality. This can be seen in its specific shape (which copies that of the stylish Notre-Dame).

How does it share this message? While the 13th-century cathedral, Notre-Dame, will last forever (ahem, fires aside 👀), the Green Cathedral has a lifespan of only 30 years.

Once the poplars reach the height of the French cathedral, the trees will start to decay — but the counter-cathedral will remain and continue to grow.

Visiting the Netherlands’ Green Cathedral

We bet you’re just dying to visit this gem, so what now? If you’re trying to figure out what to do for the day, the cathedral is open 24/7. After all, there aren’t any doors to close. 🎉

With these open doors, there are many things to do when visiting the Green Cathedral. 👇

Go for a bike ride or canoe around the Green Cathedral

Firstly, there are winding bike paths and a canal running next to the Green Cathedral — natuurlijk, because this is still the Netherlands.

This green beauty provides a great spot for a nice cycle or paddle in a canoe.

Yep, we said canoe. You can rent a bicycle or canoe from Outdoorpark SEC Almere nearby, just remember to book at least three days in advance to ensure you can go on your adventure!

Tip! They do have some bike routes, but none that will actually take you to the Green Cathedral, so you get to create your own exciting cycle route.

Take a walk around the Green Cathedral

If you like to keep things simple, that is. You can also take a stroll through the cathedral and look up at the swaying trees, or even walk along the empty field that is the “counter-cathedral”.

Don’t forget to snap a photo as a memento of your outing! 📸

Once you’ve taken it all in, you can fuel up after your exploration and grab some food and drinks to go from the Boerderij Uniek Leven tea house. Why go? You can have a lekker picnic, of course!

Tie the knot at the Green Cathedral

Need a wedding venue? Don’t you think this would be a unique place to do it?

While it may not be your typical cathedral, the Green Cathedral often still functions like one and is a popular spot for weddings and funerals in the Netherlands.

How can I get to the “Green Cathedral”?

This wonderful piece of land art is accessible by bike and car. And yes, there is free parking.

Taking the bus? Klinkt goed, just note that while there are buses from Almere Stad Station Centrum, they won’t take you all the way.

That’s ok though, you’ll have the chance to take in some spectacular views while you walk.

How much does it cost?

There is no cost! Much like the parking, your exploration of the Green Cathedral is completely gratis.

However, there is a tea house nearby where you can stop to have something to eat and drink. So perhaps bring along some geld (money) for a sweet treat.

It’s art, a cathedral, and it’s outdoors — there really is something for everyone.

If you’re in the Netherlands, this awe-inspiring Dutch creation is a gem that can’t be left off your bucket list.

Have you visited the Green Cathedral? Tell us about it in the comments!