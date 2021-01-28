3 Bonnie

Bonnie was created to make an unappealing part of life a little less terrible: keeping your receipts. Anyone who is self-employed knows the pain and struggle of those piles of paper, and the particular pain of the stray scrunched up receipt in your pocket that dissolves into tiny white pieces of paper in the washing machine, forcing you to rewash your clothes — or maybe that’s just me.

Regardless, keeping track of your receipts is a universally hated task.

Bonnie’s founder, Arjan, believes that in the future, we will be storing our receipts digitally, and he hopes that Bonnie becomes the chosen platform for doing so. He came up with the idea for the app while on a month-long business trip that was followed by a month-long holiday. During those two months, he was faced with the task of keeping track of all his receipts, and as he discovered, “this is just the worst!”.

So, he decided to create something people would find really valuable: a way of making this dreadful task easier and more efficient. In the future, Arjan hopes that Bonnie becomes synonymous with eReceipts.