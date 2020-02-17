In today’s day and age the term ‘multitasking’ is apparently the new norm. And George Barratt-Jones’s creation, the Cyclo-Knitter is only proof of this phenomenon. Not only do you get your exercise in while waiting for your train, but you end up knitting a scarf at the same time.

“I decided on making waiting for your train in the winter more enjoyable,” he writes.

So what exactly is the Cyclo-Knitter?

His invention is essentially a bike-powered loom and if you peddle for five minutes, you’ll create scarf.

Imagine that. Exercising and knitting at the same time. In the end, you get a free scarf “that you can decide to keep yourself or give to someone who needs it more,” he continues. “It’s all about spreading joy and making those boring moments more fun.”

Barratt-Jones started the project off as an assignment for the Design Academy of Eindhoven, where he studied. Where can I find the Cyclo-Knitter? The creation can now be found in the Eindhoven station- https://twitter.com/peterkentie/status/1226543119447068674 In addition to the Cyclo-Knitter, Barratt-Jones has also created a number of other inventions such as the Keep Moving Bench that throws people off if the’ve been sitting too long, and Hot Hands , a public hand-warmer for cold weather.