After two consecutive storms in a row, it seems like the weather is not getting any calmer.

Storm Ellen is on the horizon and might make landfall this coming weekend.

Storm Dennis was relatively weaker than storm Ciara

Storm Dennis, which made landfall yesterday, was not as strong as Storm Ciara. Nevertheless, tiles were blown off rooftops, and in some areas, entire roofs came off. Some trains were also cancelled, and road traffic also went through difficulties, reports RTL.

How will the weather be like this week?

For today, the weather will be rainy and drizzling in some areas, with the occasional streaks of sunlight. The wind will blow with speeds of up to 80 kilometres an hour. Yellow code was announced from 11 AM everywhere except the Walden area.

Winds continue throughout the week

Unfortunately, the wind will not falter throughout the week. Martijn Dorrestein, a meteorologist from Buienradar, says that almost every day we can expect a wind force ranging from 3 to 7, coming from the southwest.

There will be a temperature drop on Wednesday, with the average being 8 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of a wee bit of sunshine. In classic Dutch fashion, Thursday and Friday remain unpredictable, with strong wind, as well as sunshine and rain.

Storm Ellen next Sunday

For the third time in a row, a storm will arrive during Sunday, bringing with it winds of up to 75 to 100 kilometres an hour. Mr Dorrestein has said that this is a special event that does not occur frequently. For now, it’s hard to pinpoint if these storms have been the result of human-induced climate change, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it did!

