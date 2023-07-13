International train SHAKE-up: Thalys just became Eurostar

A merger in the works since 2019 has finally been confirmed: from October 2023, Thalys will be gone, and Eurostar will reign supreme. Hoera?

Say doei to Thalys, because this autumn, it will no longer exist as we know it.

Eurostar and Thalys’ have said their shared mission is to connect Europeans and provide routes across the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and England.

What’s in it for us?

Holding a hot little Thalys ticket in your hand and sweating that it’s now no more than a piece of paper? Stress less. According to Thalys, tickets booked through their website will be automatically transferred to the new eurostar.com website.

But hold on, what does the merger change then? Will we be charged more? Will the journeys be longer? Will some routes stop existing? We have so many questions.

The merger will happen this autumn. Image: Pixabay

Alright, firstly, we know that this means everything will be in one place: one website, app, and ticket.

According to Thalys, having one ticket means easier transfers (but we’ve all heard enough missed-train-connection horror stories to be sceptical).

We also know the merger means we can continue to go to London (whoop-de-doop) and other cities — but there’s also a funky new reward programme. Benefits from Thalys and Eurostar are grouped in one programme called Club Eurostar.

If you were a My Thalys member, you won’t lose any points or benefits; they’ll just be transferred to a new account that you’ll just have to activate.

Are there downsides?

Besides the trains being blue and not red anymore, tickets could get more expensive because Eurostar will have a monopoly.

With this market share, Eurostar can charge more for tickets, and we just have to deal with it — Do not pass Go, do not collect $200. 💵

But whether the company decides to up ticket prices remains to be seen. We’ll just have to find out when the merger goes through in October.

