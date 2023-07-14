No BSN needed! This Dutch bank just made opening an account much easier for internationals

What a relief! One of the biggest Dutch banks has made it possible to open a bank account without a BSN — and it’s great news for internationals.

Hoera! ABN AMRO launched a new system which allows anyone to open a bank account, without yet having their BSN in hand.

This means that internationals left waiting for Dutch municipalities to cough up their BSN are no longer left bankless in the meantime.

Those without a BSN will now be able to open an account with the popular Dutch bank and will be given a 90-day window to snag an appointment with the municipality and finally get their BSN, ABN AMRO has announced.

One less stress when moving

This is a huge step for internationals coming to the Netherlands.

Usually, many internationals face a vicious headache-inducing cycle where they need a Dutch address and an identity number, known as a BSN (Burgerservicenummer), to open a Dutch bank account — but they need a bank account to pay for a place to live!

The result? Weeks and weeks with everything on hold, waiting for each thing to get ticked off one at a time, while internationals sit around biting their nails in stress.

I need to get a ducth sim card and I found a good plan but I need a Dutch bank account for it hhhhh and I need bsn number for bank account and my appointment is only in September — krunglmst (@queercacti) August 15, 2021

By allowing internationals to open an account while they wait on bureaucracy to catch up, getting a Dutch bank account can be quickly checked off the metres-long to-do list when moving to the Netherlands.

And the process is easy-peasy

With ABN AMRO’s new system, opening a bank account looks much smoother in general.

Now, all you need to get started is an identification document (passport or residence permit) and a Dutch address. Well, granted, getting a Dutch home address isn’t as easy as it sounds these days…

READ MORE | How to set up your utilities in the Netherlands (in English!) with PartnerPete

What’s more, you don’t need to even be in the country yet to get your banking ready for your arrival!

The initial process can all be done thousands of kilometres away from the Netherlands through the ABN AMRO app — once you’ve got a place to live waiting for you, of course.

Just make sure to mark the 90-day deadline in big, bold, red letters in your calendar!

What’s been your experience with the administration when moving to the Netherlands for the first time? Tell us in the comments below!