Dutch gov’t blocked from sending tanks to Ukraine by Switzerland

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Switzerland has blocked an attempt by the Dutch government to provide several dozen battle tanks to Ukraine. 

The Dutch government was planning to purchase the Leopard 1 tanks from a Swiss company to supply Ukraine, according to the NOS

However, Switzerland blocked the sale after voting against a bill allowing the export of weapons to Ukraine. In true Swiss style, the country wants to remain neutral in the conflict.

Germany was also interested in the tanks to export them to Ukraine, but Switzerland turned them down as well.

READ MORE | Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany

The Netherlands has already shown their support for Ukraine in multiple ways, from supplying anti-aircraft missiles and welcoming Zelensky to helping the animals from Ukraine.

Farewell, icon: Amsterdam’s beloved g-string roller skater passes away
