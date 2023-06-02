Dutch gov’t blocked from sending tanks to Ukraine by Switzerland

Switzerland has blocked an attempt by the Dutch government to provide several dozen battle tanks to Ukraine.

The Dutch government was planning to purchase the Leopard 1 tanks from a Swiss company to supply Ukraine, according to the NOS.

However, Switzerland blocked the sale after voting against a bill allowing the export of weapons to Ukraine. In true Swiss style, the country wants to remain neutral in the conflict.

The so-called Lex #Ukraine failed to pass in Swiss.

Germany was also interested in the tanks to export them to Ukraine, but Switzerland turned them down as well.

The Netherlands has already shown their support for Ukraine in multiple ways, from supplying anti-aircraft missiles and welcoming Zelensky to helping the animals from Ukraine.

