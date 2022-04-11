Dutch initiative ‘Help for Animals from Ukraine’ is saving furry lives

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Kathryn van den Berg
Photo-of-puppy-lying-on-blankets-in-animal-shelter
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/PcKhVNNyEio

An outreach initiative called Help for Animals from Ukraine was launched by animal organisations around the Netherlands that teamed up to provide aid for Ukrainian pets. 🐶

These pets have owners who are unable to care for them at present, need help keeping up to date with their vaccines or simply need safe refuge from the traumatic situation from which they have fled.

What is Help for Animals from Ukraine?

The unconscionable war that continues to ravage Ukraine is an unprecedented disaster resulting in a refugee crisis. Anyone who has a pet knows how instrumental they are as a part of the family, and the toll it takes to leave a pet behind is unimaginable.

Photo-of-stray-cat-Netherlands
Many Ukrainian refugees had to make the hard decision. Image: Unsplash

This organisation was founded in order to provide aid to the Ukrainian people who fled their homes with their furry family members. It was formed by various aid organisations coming together.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

The organisation also acts as a haven for pets who have fled the conflict or have been abandoned. Volunteers and members care for the animals by providing food, shelter, supplies and medical attention.

How does this organisation provide aid?

Help for Animals from Ukraine is not only caring for the traumatised and confused pets by providing shelter and food but is also offering free vaccinations and chips for the pets. This is because the Ukrainian standards for pets are not as strict as they are in the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Getting a pet in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

It is not yet clear who is paying for the vaccinations, however. The organisation’s main concern, besides caring for displaced pets, is to prevent the recurrence of rabies in the country.

Photo-of-dog-on-lead
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/qEYvWrGHScI

Although the government temporarily relaxed the rules for animals coming into the Netherlands from Ukraine at the onset nearly six weeks ago, Ukrainians who register at the site will be helped free of charge. Still, the pets must be vaccinated and chipped.

Besides financially, how can I help?

If you have donated and want to do more, or if you want to help in ways other than financially, this organisation allows you to temporarily accommodate a family with an animal as a host family.

If you have animal feed, spare blankets, transport baskets or toys, they will be much loved and appreciated by the animals at the organisation. Volunteering at the centre is also high on the requirements in every capacity.

If you would like to know more about volunteering or hosting pets, please visit the ‘Help for animals from Ukraine’ website for more information.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous articleTest yourself, we’ll check the poop: Dutch adopt a new approach to coronavirus
Kathryn van den Berghttps://kathrynvdb.com/
As a Dutchie born in South Africa, Kathryn enjoys writing about the Netherlands from the perspective of having grown up in an entirely different world. Regardless of where she is, Kathryn’s love for dogs remains constant. When not striving to play with or narrate a dog’s every move in public, Kathryn is trying new chocolates to fuel her addiction. Besides critiquing pop culture, art and literature, Kathryn fancies painting Disney side-kicks in watercolour.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Test yourself, we’ll check the poop: Dutch adopt a new approach to coronavirus

Rolled out of bed this morning feeling a bit... off? Decided to take a test and BAM, two lines? Well,...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Test yourself, we’ll check the poop: Dutch adopt a new approach to coronavirus

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Rolled out of bed this morning feeling a bit... off? Decided to take a test and BAM, two lines? Well, we have news for...

Free travel pass for thousands of young Europeans

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
A whopping 35,000 lucky 18-year-old Europeans will get the chance to travel around Europe with a free travel pass. 🚂 Individuals born between July 1,...

Guess who’s back? Sahara dust is returning to the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
If we asked you to name what you expect to fall out of the sky this week in the Netherlands, you would be completely...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X