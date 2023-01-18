Rutte pledges to deliver anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine along with US and Germany￼￼

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira
Image: DutchReview/Martijn Beekman (Modified)

During his latest visit to the White House, Rutte agreed to deliver Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

In doing so, he will be joining forces with the US and Germany in supplying Ukraine’s war effort with an air defence system.

According to the NOS, Rutte dubbed this alliance “crucial at this stage of the war”, as Russia’s success in Ukraine would pose a major security risk to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands will aid Ukraine’s air defence

Rutte and Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra posed supporting Ukraine with a better air defence system, in the form of Patriot missiles.

These Patriot missiles are said to have a range of 60 kilometres. They are also capable of taking down enemy helicopters and missiles up to 20 kilometres in the air.

As such, they make a powerful addition to any military’s firepower.

The US is opposed to the NL selling chip machines to China

During their talks, Biden also addressed Dutch manufacturer ASML selling chip machines to China.

The US is not keen on China having access to such high-tech machinery. During the White House talks, Biden was not at all shy about making the Netherlands aware of this fact.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands [UPDATED]

However, China is one of ASML’s biggest customers and sales easily run into the billions. This leads to considerable restraint on the Dutch side about cutting ties.

Although Rutte did not go into detail about what he and Biden discussed on the subject, he dubbed it “intensive”. Despite this, he stressed that the supply of chips would not be compromised.

What do you think of the Netherlands’ decision to supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

