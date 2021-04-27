Hiep, hiep, hoera! Joe Biden wishes the King a happy birthday

King Willem-Alexander is turning 54 this year and since the early morning, birthday wishes from people around the world have been coming in.

One of the first people to congratulate the Dutch king is none other than the US President Joe Biden, who wishes the king a happy birthday “on behalf of the American people.”

In his message — which he shared via the American embassy in the Netherlands — he doesn’t forget to add wishes to the residents of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a healthy and joyful King’s Day, reports ND.

Dutch-American friendship

Joe Biden also reflects on the long-lasting and uninterruptedly peaceful relationship between the Netherlands and the United States.

The Dutch-American friendship started back in 1782 when John Adams became the very first US ambassador to the Netherlands.

Today is Dutch-American Friendship Day! On April 19, 1782, future President John Adams became the 1st U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands. #DAFD21 🇺🇸🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Ls79nPxPun — US Embassy The Hague (@usembthehague) April 19, 2021

According to the US president, the shared values of human rights, religious freedom, tolerance, and diversity are what forms the basis of this strong friendship.

Feature Image: The While House/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain