Hiep, hiep, hoera! Joe Biden wishes the King a happy birthday

NewsPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-joe-biden-on-the-phone
Feature Image: The While House/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:P20210207AS-0370_(50937333317).jpg AND https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_domain

King Willem-Alexander is turning 54 this year and since the early morning, birthday wishes from people around the world have been coming in.  

One of the first people to congratulate the Dutch king is none other than the US President Joe Biden, who wishes the king a happy birthday “on behalf of the American people.” 

In his message — which he shared via the American embassy in the Netherlands — he doesn’t forget to add wishes to the residents of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a healthy and joyful King’s Day, reports ND.

Dutch-American friendship

Joe Biden also reflects on the long-lasting and uninterruptedly peaceful relationship between the Netherlands and the United States. 

The Dutch-American friendship started back in 1782 when John Adams became the very first US ambassador to the Netherlands. 

According to the US president, the shared values of human rights, religious freedom, tolerance, and diversity are what forms the basis of this strong friendship. 

What are your thoughts on this wholesome exchange? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: The While House/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain

Previous articleSunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands
Next articleTrain delays expected across the Netherlands as workers strike until Saturday
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

1 COMMENT

  1. For Willem-Alexander to accept a phone call from a FASCIST like Joe Biden is like Thomas Jefferson receiving “greetings” from George III. Biden, of course, seeks the ruination of The United States, exemplified by his shutting down of the Keystone pipeline. Thank goodness the American Ambassador to The Netherlands is Marja Verloop, an “on-the- record” supporter of the Keystone pipeline, who may be able to prevent Biden from bringing about the ruination of The Netherlands as well.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Train delays expected across the Netherlands as workers strike until Saturday

Were you hoping to catch a train this week? It may be more difficult than you think. Members of the...
Sarah O'Leary -

Latest posts

Train delays expected across the Netherlands as workers strike until Saturday

Sarah O'Leary -
Were you hoping to catch a train this week? It may be more difficult than you think. Members of the FNV Spoor trade union...

Hiep, hiep, hoera! Joe Biden wishes the King a happy birthday

Jana Vondráčková -
King Willem-Alexander is turning 54 this year and since the early morning, birthday wishes from people around the world have been coming in.   One of...

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a bright and sunny royal...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X