Hiep, hiep, hoera! Joe Biden wishes the King a happy birthday

King Willem-Alexander is turning 54 this year and since the early morning, birthday wishes from people around the world have been coming in.
One of the first people to congratulate the Dutch king is none other than the US President Joe Biden, who wishes the king a happy birthday “on behalf of the American people.”
In his message — which he shared via the American embassy in the Netherlands — he doesn’t forget to add wishes to the residents of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for a healthy and joyful King’s Day, reports ND.
Dutch-American friendship
Joe Biden also reflects on the long-lasting and uninterruptedly peaceful relationship between the Netherlands and the United States.
The Dutch-American friendship started back in 1782 when John Adams became the very first US ambassador to the Netherlands.
According to the US president, the shared values of human rights, religious freedom, tolerance, and diversity are what forms the basis of this strong friendship.
Feature Image: The While House/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain
For Willem-Alexander to accept a phone call from a FASCIST like Joe Biden is like Thomas Jefferson receiving “greetings” from George III. Biden, of course, seeks the ruination of The United States, exemplified by his shutting down of the Keystone pipeline. Thank goodness the American Ambassador to The Netherlands is Marja Verloop, an “on-the- record” supporter of the Keystone pipeline, who may be able to prevent Biden from bringing about the ruination of The Netherlands as well.