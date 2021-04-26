Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-woman-next-to-cherry-blossoms-on-King;s-Day
Image: Valerie Elash/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/Zn2rV5SrtZ8

It’s not long until terraces open, and there’s even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a bright and sunny royal holiday in the Netherlands.

Despite the change to the usual celebrations for King’s Day, you can still enjoy a day off in the sun. We can expect dizzying highs of 17 degrees in the south of the country. Thomas Vermeulen of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws “there is also not too much wind, which makes it quite pleasant.” ☀️

Supermoon on King’s Day

No, it’s not a crime-fighting vigilante-moon 😂 (although that would be cool). A supermoon is when the moon is about 17,000 miles closer to the earth than usual. Even if there are a few clouds, you will still able to spot this hella big moon on the evening of King’s Day.

Weather stays nice as terraces open

As the terraces open on Wednesday, we will finally be able to have those biertjes in the sun! It’s a pure stroke of luck, as it promises to be mild spring day on Wednesday. Highs of 16 degrees can be expected in parts of the country, with the odd bit of cloud hanging around.

Sadly the pleasant spring weather won’t last long, with temperatures dropping down to 10 degrees come Thursday. So get out those sunglasses and enjoy the national holiday while you can! 😎

What are your plans for a sunny King’s Day? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Valerie Elash/Unsplash

Previous articleHere come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der...
Sarah O'Leary -

Latest posts

Sunny days: bright weather on King’s Day in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
It's not long until terraces open, and there's even more bright news for Koningsdag (literally). It promises to be a bright and sunny royal...

Here come the yanks: Dutch borders expected to open to US tourists this summer

Sarah O'Leary -
The Netherlands may see an influx of Americans in the coming months. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that...

Dutch cabinet to ban flights from India to the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
As of 6 PM tonight, passenger flights coming from India will not be allowed into Dutch airports. This is due to India's high number...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X