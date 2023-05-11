Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot to be extradited from Peru to the US

Peru is planning to extradite Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot to the United States and prosecute him for extortion over Natalie Holloway’s disappearance in 2005.

Holloway, an 18-year-old American student, went missing in Aruba after last being seen leaving a bar with Van der Sloot, according to the NOS.

READ MORE | Joran van der Sloot: the story of a Dutch killer

Holloway’s body was never found. Van der Sloot then demanded $250,000 from the victim’s relatives in exchange for information about the location of the body.

The Dutchman later admitted that these were false promises. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 25 years of prison in the United States for extortion.

Guilty of another murder in 2010

On top of all this, Van der Sloot is being extradited from Peru because he is already currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for murder…

Van der Sloot was found guilty of murdering the 21-year-old student Stephany Flores, five years after Holloway’s disappearance.

READ MORE | 7 notorious Dutch criminals that will leave you shaking in your clogs

According to Peruvian authorities, he killed Flores in a hotel room after she asked about Holloway’s disappearance.

Van der Sloot will most likely be temporarily extradited to the United States to stand trial and then return to Peru.

Shortly after the extradition’s announcement, Beth Holloway, the victim’s mother released a statement, writing, “as of this month, I have been without her for exactly eighteen years. She would be 36 years old now.”

“Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”

Beth Holloway statement about news Peru is extraditing Joran van der Sloot to USA to stand trial pic.twitter.com/Dl5V3qh8QJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 10, 2023

Van der Sloot’s lawyer has said that they will challenge the extradition.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Image: Aruba Police Force/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain/Modified