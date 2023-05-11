Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot to be extradited from Peru to the US

NewsCrime
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
mugshot-of-joran-van-der-sloot
Image: Aruba Police Force/Wikimedia Commons https://nl.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bestand:Joran_van_der_Sloot_Aruba_mugshot.jpg

Peru is planning to extradite Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot to the United States and prosecute him for extortion over Natalie Holloway’s disappearance in 2005.

Holloway, an 18-year-old American student, went missing in Aruba after last being seen leaving a bar with Van der Sloot, according to the NOS

READ MORE | Joran van der Sloot: the story of a Dutch killer

Holloway’s body was never found. Van der Sloot then demanded $250,000 from the victim’s relatives in exchange for information about the location of the body. 

The Dutchman later admitted that these were false promises. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 25 years of prison in the United States for extortion. 

Guilty of another murder in 2010

On top of all this, Van der Sloot is being extradited from Peru because he is already currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for murder…

Van der Sloot was found guilty of murdering the 21-year-old student Stephany Flores, five years after Holloway’s disappearance. 

READ MORE | 7 notorious Dutch criminals that will leave you shaking in your clogs

According to Peruvian authorities, he killed Flores in a hotel room after she asked about Holloway’s disappearance.

Van der Sloot will most likely be temporarily extradited to the United States to stand trial and then return to Peru. 

Shortly after the extradition’s announcement, Beth Holloway, the victim’s mother released a statement, writing, “as of this month, I have been without her for exactly eighteen years. She would be 36 years old now.”

“Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee.”

Van der Sloot’s lawyer has said that they will challenge the extradition. 

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Image: Aruba Police Force/Wikimedia Commons/Public domain/Modified

Previous article
This Dutch airport will be closed until the end of June (hint: it’s not Schiphol this time!)
Next article
Flash delivery drivers in Amsterdam banned from settling in residential areas
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Flash delivery drivers in Amsterdam banned from settling in residential areas

Enough is enough! The municipality of Amsterdam has decided that flash delivery services no longer have a place among residential...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

Calvinism in the Netherlands: why are the Dutch so Calvinist in nature?

Chuka Nwanazia - 38
Travelling around the Netherlands, you'll spot tons of beautiful churches, and meet people living simply and modestly — or as some might say, quite...

Dutch Quirk #102: Refuse to drive drunk, but biking drunk is fine (of course)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Swerve to the left, swerve to the right...we all know that Dutchies love their bikes. They also love their beers with some fried snacks...

Flash delivery drivers in Amsterdam banned from settling in residential areas

Eva Gabriella - 0
Enough is enough! The municipality of Amsterdam has decided that flash delivery services no longer have a place among residential neighbourhoods in the fast-paced...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.