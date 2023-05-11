Flash delivery drivers in Amsterdam banned from settling in residential areas

Enough is enough! The municipality of Amsterdam has decided that flash delivery services no longer have a place among residential neighbourhoods in the fast-paced city. 🚴

The decision was made after many residents voiced their concerns over the noise nuisance and traffic safety in their neighbourhoods, reports the NOS.

Kicked to the curb

The municipality issued a zoning plan on Wednesday evening which allows dark stores to reside along the curbs of business parks.

Though, dark stores may be licensed to operate in a mix of both residential and work areas. It’s stressed that this would only happen in exceptional cases since the feelings of Amsterdam’s residents are of utmost importance.

Alderman Reiner van Dantzig of spatial planning ensures that “Amsterdam residents (will) get a nicer living environment in this way.” Hoera!

You can’t please everyone

Of course, the delivery services aren’t pleased that they’re being shunned from specific areas with the new zoning plan.

A spokesperson for Getir stated that “this zoning plan discriminates. It treats our sector differently from comparable services that also deliver.”

Since they have no say in the matter, Getir and Flink have announced a tightened code of conduct to adhere to the new regulations. At least, they’re not being kicked out for good. 😅

What do you think about the municipality’s decision? Tell us in the comments below!