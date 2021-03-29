Dutch churchgoers attack journalists, hit reporter with car after holding service against coronavirus regulations

photo-of-badge-of-dutch-police-officer
Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com [Editorial Use Only]

Church doors were opened for worshippers in the Dutch villages of Urk and Krimpen aan den IJssel yesterday, despite the rise in coronavirus infections. Journalists who arrived at both scenes were attacked by worshippers. 

Drama arose as journalists attempting to report on the church services were pushed and kicked, while another journalist was hit by a car.

A reporter from RTV Rijnmond was grabbed and kicked in Krimpen aan den IJssel. RTV reported that their journalist was pushed from behind and kicked in the stomach until a security guard from the NOS intervened.

Driving up a storm

On the other side of the country in Urk, a reporter from PowNed was driven into by a churchgoer while he was standing in a parking space before being kicked. He was reporting on a service being carried out at the Sion church.

The police have arrested a 43-year-old man who was near the Mieraskerk in Krimpen, and another arrest has been made in Urk.

Worshippers gather in spite of corona

Churches are legally allowed to be open under the right to freedom of religion. However, they’re advised to limit numbers to 30 people as much as possible.

The Mieraskerk and the Sionkerk have been going ahead with services despite the lack of easing of coronavirus measures. Being blasé about restrictions, the Sionkerk told followers that masks and distancing weren’t necessary, according to NU.nl.

The Mieraskerk tried to make adjustments to protect worshippers, advising worshippers to maintain 1.5 meters distance. Since worshippers were divided between three rooms in the church, the auxiliary clerk of the Mieraskerk claimed that there were few coronavirus infections in worshippers. “That is proof that the Lord takes good care of us,” he told the NOS.

What do you think about what has happened over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com

