Inspiring Dutch Paralympic Bibian Mentel dies from cancer

NewsSports
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-dutch-paralympic-athlete-bibian-mentel
Feature Image: OlafJanssen/Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bibian_Mentel,_8_november_2018.jpg AND https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en

Bibian Mentel — a three-time Dutch Paralympic snowboarding champion — passed away yesterday at the age of 48, after fighting recurring cancer for more than 20 years. 

Mente’s family announced her death on her Instagram, reports the NOS. The message reads: “Rest in peace dear Bibian, dear mama, dear daughter, dear darling. We will never forget you. Love, Julian, Laila, Bella, Maude, Rolf and Edwin.” 

 

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu

 

Příspěvek sdílený Bibian Mentel (@bibianmentel)

An inspiring athlete

Before becoming a Paralympic athlete, Bibian had already won multiple titles and was preparing to participate in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. 

However, in 2001, doctors discovered a malignant tumour in her periosteum (a connective tissue that covers the outer surface of a bone) and her lower right leg had to be amputated. 

The then 28-year-old Bibian was back to snowboarding four months after the surgery. In January 2002, she won the Dutch championship, where she competed among able-bodied athletes.  

Three-time champion

After that, she went into para snowboarding. She was the Olympic flag bearer for the Netherlands in 2014 in Sochi where she won a gold medal for snowboard cross.

Four years later in the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, she was a flag bearer again and went on to win two titles. Following these accomplishments, she was named the Paralympic Sportsperson of the year. 

Mentel was also the founder of the Mentelity Foundation, which helps children and young adults with a physical disability to get into sports.  

Condolences from the prime minister

The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, expressed his condolences on Twitter. 

He wrote: “Saddened by the death of @BibianMentel. An icon of the Dutch Paralympic sport. With her positivity and immense perseverance, she was an example for us all. I wish her loved ones lots of strength following this great loss”

How do you feel about the death of this inspiring athlete? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: OlafJanssen/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Previous articleThis American TikToker is sharing hella accurate truths about dating in the Netherlands (and more!)
Next articleDutch reporters “worse than SS” according to Sion Church spokesperson
Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland. The...
DutchReview Crew -
Read more

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland. The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: infections continue to rise and vaccination rate slows

Chloe Lovatt -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 24 to March 30. The number of infections has risen again compared...

Attention couples: this new app will help you find the ultimate double-dates

Chloe Lovatt -
So you and your partner are new to the Netherlands and are ready to get stuck in and meet the locals. There’s just one...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X