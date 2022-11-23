Wintertime on ice: 6 spectacular ice rinks in the Netherlands

What’s the most festive way to spend Christmas in the Netherlands? Well, lace up those skates and get out onto the ice, of course; we’ve got the ultimate list of the best rinks for practising your epic twists and spins! ⛸

It may have taken me an eternity to finally enjoy a hearty portion of crispy bitterballen, and I might have procrastinated for ages until I eventually brought myself to cycle on those crazy Amsterdam bike lanes.

I might have shivered throughout my first beach days here, wondering out loud how people could chill on the sand at no more than 15C, let alone do it in their swimwear.

But, there is one all-time Dutch favourite that I didn’t need to warm up to: ice skating!

Hopefully, this exonerates me of my prior counterproductive cultural resistance. To prove that I mean business, I’ll walk you through my top-pick wintertime ice rinks in the Netherlands. Just in time for kerstvakantie (Christmas break!).

1. Practise your double spins at Ice Amsterdam

Ice skating on the Museumplein is one of the most iconic Christmas activities in the Netherlands. dImage: Depositphotos

The famous Museumplein ice rink is one of the landmarks of Amsterdam during the winter months. With its replica of the Magere Brug and the Rijksmuseum in the background, it also consistently ranks among the most picturesque ice rinks in Europe. This makes it an iconic rink for ice skating at Christmastime in the Netherlands! ❄

It is flanked by a pop-up restaurant (including an open-air bar) on one side and a cosy Christmas market on the other. There is also a silent disco, if bopping along to music on the ice is your jam! 🎶

Ice*Amsterdam is very popular with both Amsterdammers and tourists. It tends to get pretty busy starting late afternoon, so it might not be the best choice if you or your child are still struggling to keep your balance.

⏰When?: December 1 to February 5

📍Where?: Museumplein, 1071 DJ Amsterdam

⌛Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 10 PM

💲Tickets: €14.50

2. Winter Station at Het Spoorwegmuseum, Utrecht

Experience Dutch Christmas on the ice at Winter Station, Utrecht. Image: Jorrit Lousberg/Flickr/CC 2.0

If you plan to entertain kids, then this is the place. The museum alone is nothing short of amazing and warrants a visit, ice rink or not. Established in 1927, it moved to the former Utrecht Maliebaanstation, a national monument, in 1954.

There is an hourly NS connection from Utrecht Centraal to Malibaan during weekends and school holidays.

The ice rink is set up in the big hall of the main museum building, across the train platforms from the old Maliebaanstation building. There will be food stalls on the side, as well as a vintage merry-go-round converted into a gezellig bar. There is daily live music and children’s activities. And, as one would expect, lovely Christmas lights and decorations all over the place.

One of the nicest ice rinks in the Netherlands is at the Winter Station in Utrecht. Image: Leen van Put/Flikr/CC 2.0

Skates are free to borrow. Training seals are available but expect fierce competition. And, as with most other Dutch ice rinks, gloves are mandatory.

The Dutch Railway Museum is free with the National Museum Card (Museumkaart), which makes it an excellent choice for an ice rink in the Netherlands.

⏰When?: December 24 to January 8

📍Where?: Maliebaanstation 16, Utrecht

⌛Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

💲Tickets: €17.50, and children under the age of 3 go free

3. Absorb the Christmas vibes at the Floating Ice Rink in Leiden

At the ijsbaan (ice-rink) in Leiden, you can get the festivities started. Bring along your date, and show off your epic ice-skating skills. What? No, I didn’t fall. It was a planned trick, I swear. 😎

The ice rink in Leiden is also host to lots of events. Every Saturday and Sunday morning that the rink is open during the festive period, you can meet your favourite Disney characters; Elsa and Anna from Frozen! A great activity for kids, as they’ll get to skate on the ice with the two princesses.

Plus, a portion of the profits made by the sale of deposit cups (cups that you pay extra for and can use during the event — and then usually return for some $$), will be donated to aid the Willem-Alexander Children’s Hospital.

⏰When?: December 9 to January 8

📍Where?: Nieuwe Rijn, Leiden

⌛Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 9 PM

💲Tickets: €8.75

4. Winter in the Nederlands Openlucht Museum

Ice skating on at the festive Open Air Museum in Arnhem will leave you witha refreshing, Christmassy feeling. Image: Openluchtmuseum/Supplied

The Nederlands Openlucht Museum is the fundamental Dutch museum. It will take you through a little bit of everything (well, almost everything) Dutch. You may only go skating for now, but, by all means, return for a proper visit. A whole day is far from enough, even without kids.

The ice rink is located close to the main entrance, between the restaurant and the tram station. Once the dark descends, it is stunning.

There are two distinct parts to it: the large rink, reserved for stable skaters, and the smaller rink, with training seals, for anyone in the process of learning. The two parts communicate via a rubber carpet track so you can easily move from one to the other.

If you’re done with skating for the day, don’t leave before you take your ice rink pic on the Westerstraat flank. It will look as if you’re skating on a frozen Amsterdam canal.

Apart from skating, you might also want to check out the snow tubing run by the big windmill, as well as the winter activities in Zaanseplein.

The Netherlands Open Air Museum is free with the National Museum Card (Museumkaart).

⏰When?: December 3 to January 15

📍Where?: Hoeferlaan 4, 6816 SG Arnhem

⌛Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

💲Tickets: €19.50, and children under the age of 3 go free

5. Amsterdammer? Skate for cheapr at the Ijsbaan in Rembrandtplein

We gaan alsnog de winter vieren! Van 23 februari t/m 31 maart is onze schaatsbaan op het Rembrandtplein in Amsterdam weer geopend! Gezelligheid zoals altijd en zoals u van ons gewend bent! #schaatsen #Rembrandtplein #Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/XQi9IrkMYV — Frans Stuy Evenementenorganisatie (@StuyKermisplaza) February 20, 2022 Translation: We’re still going to celebrate winter! From February 23 to March 31, our skating rink on the Rembrandtplein in Amsterdam will be open again! Fun as always and as you are used to from us! #schaatsen #Rembrandtplein #Amsterdam

I may be biased because I live close by, but I think the Rembrandtplein ice rink deserves its place on the list. It might be smaller than and not as glamorous as Ice*Amsterdam, but it is loaded with training seals, and it is almost never too busy.

Probably because everyone else in Rembrandtplein is busy with weed and/or booze. 🍻 There is the occasional intoxicated tourist who will skate in a pair of shorts on a freezing night or will be too loud or too fast for how clumsy he is, but I haven’t witnessed things spin out of control.

There is also something that looks and feels like a snow gun – until you’re actually within its target zone and you realize that it sprays soap foam. 😨

Plus, if you’re an Amsterdammer, and you live in the Dutch capital, you can get discount for ice skating tickets — finally, Amsterdammers can save some dosh in the expensive city. 🤑

⏰When?: November 18 to January 8

📍Where?: Rembrandtplein, 1017 CT Amsterdam

⌛Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10 AM to 11 PM

💲Tickets: €10 for both entrance and skate rental

6. Ice skate without the cheese at Goudse Ijsbaan

Gouda is world-famous for its cheese. Not because cheese was produced in or around the town, but also because it was traded here.

Its splendid Stadhuis (City Hall) building is a national monument, one of the most impressive examples of secular Gothic architecture in the Netherlands.

If cheese, history and architecture are not enough and you need yet another reason to go visit, I’ll give you one: De Goudse Ijsbaan.

This beautiful ice rink in the Netherlands follows a track around the Stadhuis building. Rather than having a common rectangular ice rink, you can skate around on a long stretch of ice, like a skate way.

⏰When?: December 21 to January 15

📍Where?: Markt 35, 2801 JK Gouda

⌛Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 AM to 11 PM

💲Tickets: Tickets prices will be available closer to the event

Hope you enjoy these great ice rinks in the Netherlands! Head on over to any one of them, and enjoy an epic nights on the ice, followed perhaps by curling up with a good book in front of a crackling fire.

