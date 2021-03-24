Coronavirus may have claimed Keukenhof, but you can still see the tulips virtually!

Image: Keukenhof/Supplied

The famous Keukenhof a place to see enchanting tulip fields with spectacular colours — is forced to keep its doors closed for the second year in a row. 

The park was prepared to open its doors to the public on April 1. However, with the current coronavirus regulations, this is no longer possible.

With the flowers already in full bloom, this is a huge disappointment not only for visitors but also for all the employees and partners who have been working on the preparations for this year’s opening. 

Huge losses for Keukenhof

Seven million tulip bulbs were planted last autumn in the hopes that visitors would get to enjoy them in the spring of 2021. Even though the long-term viability of the park won’t be impacted, the fact that Keukenhof cannot open its doors to visitors will have major financial consequences. 

The park is usually open for about eight weeks, and needs between 750,000 to 800,000 visitors to break even. This year’s closure will result in a loss of 22 million euros for the region, according to NU.nl.

“It is incomprehensible that you can walk in every park in the Netherlands, but not in Keukenhof,” said director of Keukenhof, Bart Siemerink.

Virtual doors remain open

While the “physical” doors of Keukenhof have to remain shut this year, you can still enjoy a 360 degree virtual tour of the park. Thanks to the filmmaker Wiebe de Jager, you can also indulge in the spectacular colours of Keukenhof at sunrise, while enjoying music by the violinist Rosanne Philippens. 


Have you checked out Keukenhof’s virtual tour? What did you think? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Luca Vavassori/Unsplash

Jana Vondráčková
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

