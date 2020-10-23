King Willem-Alexander’s apology video has caused quite the stir in Dutch news and social media. However, the video has also caused something of a stir in Thailand, where the king’s apology is being used as an example of a good monarch.

This is because Thailand’s own King Vajiralongkorn has been on holiday for 277 days this year. This means he has spent 19 days in Thailand in 2020.

Vajiralongkorn came to power in 2016, but his reign is unusual in that he actually lives in Germany. This has led to much protest, particularly among Thai students, who campaign for both a change in government and reform of the monarchy.

A good example

The reception of the Dutch king’s apology in Thailand has therefore been largely positive with many taking to twitter to praise the king for admitting his fault.

For example, RTL Nieuws reports that someone wrote the following on twitter:”Willem-Alexander should have come to Thailand. He is welcomed here with open arms.”

Some make a humorous comparison between Dutch people’s reaction the video and the Thai reaction. “Poor King Willem-Alexander. He’s so weak. He just wanted to go on vacation. People don’t understand him, as we understand our king…”

Users had to be careful that they did not come across as insulting their own king. They would be charged with lese majesty, which can lead to a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Another joked that the King Willem-Alexander should have asked King Vajiralongkorn how to holiday successfully “Willem-Alexander is so unprofessional that he had his vacation prevented. ask our king for advice.”

It seems that the king continues to impress. What do you think of the Thai response?

