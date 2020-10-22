US President Donald Trump is surrounded by an extensive security team every day — but his online security really leaves much to be desired. Perhaps he should build a wall?

A Dutch ethical hacker broke into the Twitter account of the US President last Friday, reports NOS. The hacker, Victor Gevers (44), was able to guess the correct password in just seven tries.

Any guesses as to the password which forms the only firewall between the US President’s 87.3 million followers and the general population? Well here it is: maga2020!

The password refers to the campaign slogan pasted all over the US “Make America Great Again.”

On the one hand, at least it has at least one number and one symbol. On the other hand — are you effing kidding us?

Make security great again

But no worries, there must have been some form of two-step verification on the account, right? A text-message backup, a special code that needs to be entered?

Nope. Enter the password and you’re in. NOS reports that the two-step verification may have been disabled after Trump was recently admitted to the hospital with coronavirus.

It gets even better. Just two days ago, Trump said “no one gets hacked” at a campaign rally. Famous last words, mate. According to Trump, to be hacked you need someone “with an IQ of 197 who knows 15% of your password.”

"Nobody gets hacked. To get hacked you need somebody with 197 IQ and he needs about 15 percent of your password."pic.twitter.com/6aR8yU2MVg — Martin (@mshelton) October 19, 2020

Fool me once

It’s not the first time that Gevers and two others accessed Trump’s Twitter account. In 2016, they managed to pull his password from a leaked LinkedIn database. Need another laugh? That password was even simpler. “yourefired” a.k.a Trump’s catchphrase on his reality program The Apprentice.

Although Gevers would have been able to both tweet and view Trump’s private message, he claims he did neither. As an ethical hacker, he alerts individuals and organizations about vulnerabilities in their security. In this instance, he sent several messages to the US Secret Service about the breach.

