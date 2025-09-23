💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Flying soon? KLM has announced over 100 more flight cancellations due to strike

And another strike will follow

Image: Depositphotos
If you’re currently packing your bag for a flight tomorrow, you might want to stop what you’re doing. KLM ground staff have announced a six-hour strike on September 24.

The strike will last from 6 AM to 12 PM and has already led to the cancellation of 119 flights.

This marks the third strike in a row, and if ground staff’s demands aren’t met, another strike will follow next week on October 1, lasting from 6 AM to 2 PM.

What’s this all about?

The strikes were initially organised by workers unions FNV and CNV, along with three other ground staff unions, the NOS writes.

However, while the three other unions reached an agreement with the airline to increase wages by 2.5% earlier this month, the FNV and CNV don’t agree to this and demand further compensation.

The goal of the strikes? According to the FNV, the employees are “fighting for the preservation of purchasing power” among other things, such as adequate protection for vulnerable groups and a better balance between permanent and flexible contracts.

More to come if an agreement isn’t reached

In a press release, the FNV warns that more strikes will follow if the airline doesn’t come up with something better:

“The FNV emphasises that the union, together with the CNV, will expand the actions as long as management refuses to come up with concrete proposals that do justice to the deployment of ground staff.”

Feature Image:Depositphotos
