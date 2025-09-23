5 reasons why Lyca’s prepaid SIMs are perfect for internationals in the Netherlands

If you’ve recently moved to the Netherlands and are in the process of getting a Dutch phone number, you likely know how difficult it can be.

You want to find a SIM plan that fits your new Dutch life, while having enough data to keep in touch with friends and family at home. Of course, you also don’t want to overpay.

If those are your priorities, you might want to consider Lyca’s prepaid SIMs. 👇

1. You’ll get network speeds faster than you can bike

Let’s face it, no one wants a slow network. From minor inconveniences, like being unable to scroll TikTok on your lunch break, to major issues, such as being unable to access your mobile banking app, it’s a real headache.

Thankfully, Lyca operates on KPN’s network, giving you discounted access to one of the fastest and most reliable networks in the Netherlands.

Slow internet? Nee, we don’t know her. 😉 Image: Dreamstime

With median speeds of 133.92 Mbps and 5G compatibility, you’re guaranteed a rock-solid connection whether you’re streaming, mobile gaming, or more.

READ MORE | Internet speed in the Netherlands: What you need to know

That means you can leave slow internet speeds and endless buffering where they belong — in 2010. 😉

2. You can pay monthly and adjust your plan as you go

Flexibility is key when choosing a mobile data plan, and Lyca’s prepaid SIMs give you free rein with their monthly terminable subscriptions.

READ MORE | Mobile phones and SIM cards in the Netherlands: ultimate 2025 guide

And, if you’re looking for a handy way to stay on top of your SIM subscription, Lyca’s mobile app is convenient and user-friendly. You can check your credit balance and data availability and switch between plans — the app even sends you reminders to renew your plan or top up your balance.

(That’s one less thing for you to worry about, leaving your agenda free for more important things, such as planning coffee dates three weeks in advance like a true Dutchie! ☕)

Plus, for those uncertain how long you’ll be staying in the Netherlands, you won’t be stuck paying for a SIM plan you’re not using.

3. You can easily keep in touch with all your new friends

So you’ve lived here for a few weeks, and you’re finally starting to make some friends — congratulations! 🥳

If you’re dying to tell them about the cute cats that live down your street, you’ll be thrilled to know that all of Lyca’s prepaid SIMs come with unlimited minutes and texts.

No need to worry about the length of your call. Image: Dreamstime

To make the process of getting a Dutch phone number faster and stress-free, Lyca also offers prepaid eSIMs and doesn’t require credit checks for any of its prepaid plans.

READ MORE | eSIMs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide + the best options

In other words, you can start basically chatting ASAP!

4. You’ll access affordable plans that won’t break the bank

Another thing you’ve probably noticed about the Netherlands is that it can get pretty expensive here. 😬

Saving money is an absolute must, so it’s a good thing that Lyca’s prepaid SIMs make that super easy for you with plans starting at only €10 per month.

Looking for affordability and massive data packages? You can even get monthly unlimited data packages, which is a feature rarely found in prepaid SIMs.

READ MORE | Unlimited data SIM cards in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

(In fact, most major Dutch providers don’t actually offer monthly unlimited data plans for their prepaid SIMs — so, with Lyca, you’re getting a better deal for less money.💸)

If you can commit to the lowlands, you can opt for a one-year prepaid plan that allows you to save an additional 20%.

5. You can even stay connected while you travel

If you’re keen on taking a jaunt down to the Belgian coast, Lyca’s roaming plans make sure you won’t break the bank while Google Mapping your way around.

Go anywhere in the EU, stress-free. Image: Dreamstime

Even better: with a Dutch SIM card, the EU’s roam like at home policy ensures you don’t have to pay any additional fees while travelling through Europe.

READ MORE | Making international calls from the Netherlands: the best providers in 2025

Although your provider can still set a data limit usage outside of the Netherlands as a part of the EU’s “fair use” policy, Lyca is very generous with its roaming cap. Their unlimited bundle, for example, offers a generous 51GB of data within the EU for only €40 per month.

If your needs don’t necessarily require unlimited data, you can get an even more affordable deal. All Lyca prepaid SIMs include at least 10GB of roaming within the EU, so go ahead and listen to all of your Spotify playlists when you travel. 🎶

Providing a fast network, all the flexibility your heart desires, and super affordable prices, Lyca’s prepaid SIMs are the best tools for staying connected as an international in the Netherlands.

Would you give Lyca a try? Let us know in the comments!