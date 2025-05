- Advertisement -

Layโ€™s and Doritos have a brand-new look in the Netherlands, but your wallet might not love it. The iconic chips now appear in chic, boxy outfits that scream โ€˜premium,โ€™ without saying why.

As revealed by NU, the new packages are resealable and durable (great for avoiding sad, soggy chips), but snack fans arenโ€™t exactly celebrating. Letโ€™s find out why. ๐Ÿ‘‡

Pretty box, pretty price

This glam glow-up comes at a price, literally. ๐Ÿ‘€

Lay’s Max Natural chips in a bag cost โ‚ฌ10.87 per kilo, while the same chips in a box cost? A whoppingย โ‚ฌ19.12 per kilo.ย

Doritos fans, youโ€™re not spared either. That cheesy goodness now costs โ‚ฌ18.50 per kilo in a box, versus โ‚ฌ10.99 in a bag.

Unless that box has a built-in Netflix subscription, itโ€™s no surprise people feel salty. ๐Ÿซฃ

A glow-up or just glam-flation?

Those sleek new boxes contain the same amount of product as a bag… just with a massive increase in price. ๐Ÿ˜ฌ

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, food reviewer Eke Bosman calls it “one of the most scandalous shrinkflation actions” they’ve seen in a long time.

“The chips have become 6.50 euros more expensive per kilo,” Bosman explains. “That is a price increase of 54%.”

Food producers have already caught heat for trimming portions while hiking prices, and now Layโ€™s is strutting down the same snack-inflation runway.

PepsiCo, the company behind Lay’s and Doritos, is currently keeping mum about whether the classic bags are gone for good or why weโ€™re paying designer prices for couch snacks.

But let’s just say we’re rage-crunching in style. ๐Ÿ˜

So, whatโ€™s your take? Is the new Layโ€™s packaging a crisp innovation or just a fancy way to empty your wallet faster? Let us know if youโ€™re box-curious or bag-loyal. ๐Ÿ‘‡