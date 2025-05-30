💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Paying double: Dutch Lay’s and Doritos will now come in a box (and not everyone’s a fan)

Less snack, more smack

NewsEconomy
Federica Marconi
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: Dreamstime https://nl.dreamstime.com/royalty-vrije-stock-fotografie-vrienden-die-snacks-eten-terwijl-het-letten-van-op-televisie-image33773797
Lay’s and Doritos have a brand-new look in the Netherlands, but your wallet might not love it. The iconic chips now appear in chic, boxy outfits that scream ‘premium,’ without saying why.

As revealed by NU, the new packages are resealable and durable (great for avoiding sad, soggy chips), but snack fans aren’t exactly celebrating. Let’s find out why. 👇

Pretty box, pretty price

This glam glow-up comes at a price, literally. 👀

Lay’s Max Natural chips in a bag cost €10.87 per kilo, while the same chips in a box cost? A whopping  €19.12 per kilo. 

Doritos fans, you’re not spared either. That cheesy goodness now costs €18.50 per kilo in a box, versus €10.99 in a bag.

Unless that box has a built-in Netflix subscription, it’s no surprise people feel salty. 🫣

A glow-up or just glam-flation?

Those sleek new boxes contain the same amount of product as a bag… just with a massive increase in price. 😬

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, food reviewer Eke Bosman calls it “one of the most scandalous shrinkflation actions” they’ve seen in a long time.

“The chips have become 6.50 euros more expensive per kilo,” Bosman explains. “That is a price increase of 54%.”

Food producers have already caught heat for trimming portions while hiking prices, and now Lay’s is strutting down the same snack-inflation runway.

PepsiCo, the company behind Lay’s and Doritos, is currently keeping mum about whether the classic bags are gone for good or why we’re paying designer prices for couch snacks.

But let’s just say we’re rage-crunching in style. 😅

So, what’s your take? Is the new Lay’s packaging a crisp innovation or just a fancy way to empty your wallet faster? Let us know if you’re box-curious or bag-loyal. 👇

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

