Finally! Lidl supermarkets in the Netherlands ditch flying in fruits and vegetables

Lidl, famously known for being one of the cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands, plans to stop stocking fruits and vegetables transported by plane in an effort to be more eco-friendly. 🌱

Surprisingly enough, while the Netherlands is known for its sustainable projects, the grocery store has become the first in the country to take this step — like a true green queen. 👑

Changing to a greener alternative

According to NU.nl, the majority of Lidl’s produce comes from Dutch soil. However, there are the occasional asparagus tips and legumes that the supermarket brings in from countries abroad. 

READ MORE | Lidl forced to recall products because (get this): there was too much weed in them

Now, Lidl wants to push for a more environmentally-conscious attitude by ensuring their fruits and veggies hail entirely from the grounds of the Netherlands, or through other means of transportation, such as by ship. 🚢

From air travel to boat travel

Lidl officially plans to switch to maritime travel altogether when it comes to getting their goods from abroad. This way, they’ll be able to reduce CO2 emissions and their overall footprint by quite a bit.

READ MORE | The first of many: Lidl officially stops selling cigarettes in the Netherlands

While transporting by boat does offer a more eco-friendly alternative to air travel, one disadvantage is that importing the goods will be a much slower process.

Nevertheless, Lidl believes that the change of pace won’t affect them too negatively to the point that their customers will see empty shelves on a regular basis. 🛒

Sustainable grocery shopping? Yes, please!

In a time when the inflation rate is at an all-time high, many Dutchies are relying on chintzy supermarkets, like Lidl, to offer some relatively low-priced goods.

That being said, it may be uplifting to hear that the next time we fill up our supermarket baskets at the Lidl, we’ll end up with both inexpensive and eco-friendly groceries. 🛒

What do you think about Lidl’s switch to a greener alternative? Tell us in the comments below!

