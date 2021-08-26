Lidl forced to recall products because (get this): there was too much weed in them

Lidl has recalled a whole suite of hemp products sold at their Dutch stores after they were found to contain waaay too much tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the part of weed that gets you high. 🪁



As part of their recall, the grocery chain is urging consumers to return some hemp tea of the brand Mogota. Riiight, that is definitely going to happen. 😂



The company warned that the “Consumption of this tea can have unwanted health effects” — unwanted, or wanted? 👀😉



Lidl’s Germany recall also includes other hemp products such as hemp tea, hemp oil, and hash cookies sold at their German locations. Time for a quick check of your snack drawers y’all — those munchies might just give you the munchies.

How much is too much?

The Dutch government draws a clear policy on soft drugs that can be legally consumed in the Netherlands. However, the recall from Lidl didn’t go into much detail regarding how “high” the THC levels in these happy products was.



Lidl, however, abruptly addressed the side effects of consuming the recalled products, advising that unwanted health effects may occur such as “mood swings and fatigue” — well okay then! 😵



Don’t return all the boxes though! The tea being recalled only includes Mogota tea with the best before date 31-12-2022 and barcode 3830001230185.

Featured Image: bukhta79/Depositphotos