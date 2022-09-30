High-score: Inflation rate rises to 17.1% in the Netherlands

Once again, the Dutch inflation rate is surging at a pace unmatched in over 70 years — rising to 17.1% in September.

Last month, Dutchies dealt with a booming inflation rate of 13.6%, largely fuelled by gas and energy prices. 😩

Now, that number has amplified tremendously, reaching a new high unheard of since the Second World War, writes the NOS.

Energy prices to blame

According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), this month’s inflation rate owes much of its growth to good ol’ energy prices, which spiked by a whopping 114% compared to September 2021.

When calculating inflation, CBS considers the prices of new energy contracts. So, for a good amount of folks, inflation may be lower because they still have permanent or variable energy pacts.

For a while now, the rising cost of living, gas, energy, and goods has been leaving major dents in Dutchies’ wallets.

It almost entirely cancels out any leftover income that the majority of people hope to use just to like…well…enjoy life. 🤷

READ MORE | Cut out the coffee: Dutch health insurance may cost €10 extra per month

At this rate, we may be facing a future of living in communes with shared heating and cooking. 🥴

If you live in the Netherlands, how are you dealing with the soaring inflation rate? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

