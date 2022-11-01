Twelve Dutch IS women (and their 28 kids) brought from Syria back to the Netherlands

Twelve IS women, and their 28 children, are due to be brought back to the Netherlands, in order to be tried and arrested upon arrival. 

The Dutch cabinet ruled back in May of this year that the women had to be brought to the Netherlands to face prosecution for terrorist crimes, reports the NOS

The Dutch could lose the right to prosecution

To properly try the women for their crimes, the Netherlands must bring them back to Dutch soil. If they stay in Syria, the Public Prosecution Service loses its right to prosecute. 

Minister Yesilgöz of Justice and Security writes in a letter, “With the transfer to the Netherlands, the cabinet aims to prevent these twelve suspects from going unpunished.”

The women will also be able to defend themselves in the Dutch court of law once they arrive. 

Decision made in May

The decision to bring the women back to the Netherlands was made in May, and the court in Rotterdam ruled that the women must be transported within four months

Five of the IS women were collected earlier this year as they were accused of organising a terrorist crime. The Netherlands wishes to punish the rest of those who have moved to Syria to support the terrorist organisation. 

READ MORE | Turkey has returned two IS women to the Netherlands

Back in May, 29 children were due to be transported to the Netherlands, though now figures state that 28 children will be accompanying their mothers. Regardless, the children involved in this case will be put into the care of the Child Protection Board. 

Yesilgöz says to De Telegraaf, “In the interest of the security and privacy of those involved and in view of the necessary confidentiality of this type of operations, we cannot make any further announcements about these specific cases.”

The women are on their way to the Netherlands now and are due to be arrested and trialled immediately upon arrival. 

Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

