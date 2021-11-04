Happening in Rotterdam: light show at world’s first public art storage facility

NewsPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
rotterdam-depot-boijmans-building
Image: F. Eveleens/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rotterdam_depot_boijmans.jpg

Starting November 5, there will be a light show every night at Boijmans Museum Depot van Beuningen, the world’s first publicly-accessible art storage facility.

Every night, after the sun sets, you can catch a beautiful light show at the Depot — reports In De Buurt. A video installation called “Wasting life on you” by Swiss artist Pilotti Rist will also be projected from a colourful pole beside the museum.

Located in Rotterdam‘s Museum Park, the futuristic warehouse stores over 151,000 objects. You can check out pieces by Bosch, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet, and more! 🎨

Passing by the museum, you can already see the coloured poles which will project what Rist is describing as “a soft colour shower.”

King Willem-Alexander is announced to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow — if it’s good enough for a royal, it’s good enough for us! 👑

Will you be visiting the light show in Rotterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: F. Eveleens/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

