Happening in Rotterdam: light show at world’s first public art storage facility

Starting November 5, there will be a light show every night at Boijmans Museum Depot van Beuningen, the world’s first publicly-accessible art storage facility.
Every night, after the sun sets, you can catch a beautiful light show at the Depot — reports In De Buurt. A video installation called “Wasting life on you” by Swiss artist Pilotti Rist will also be projected from a colourful pole beside the museum.
Located in Rotterdam‘s Museum Park, the futuristic warehouse stores over 151,000 objects. You can check out pieces by Bosch, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet, and more! 🎨
Passing by the museum, you can already see the coloured poles which will project what Rist is describing as “a soft colour shower.”
King Willem-Alexander is announced to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow — if it’s good enough for a royal, it’s good enough for us! 👑
Will you be visiting the light show in Rotterdam? Tell us in the comments below!
Feature Image: F. Eveleens/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0