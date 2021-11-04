Happening in Rotterdam: light show at world’s first public art storage facility

Starting November 5, there will be a light show every night at Boijmans Museum Depot van Beuningen, the world’s first publicly-accessible art storage facility.

Every night, after the sun sets, you can catch a beautiful light show at the Depot — reports In De Buurt. A video installation called “Wasting life on you” by Swiss artist Pilotti Rist will also be projected from a colourful pole beside the museum.

Located in Rotterdam‘s Museum Park, the futuristic warehouse stores over 151,000 objects. You can check out pieces by Bosch, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet, and more! 🎨

The rare look behind the scenes is history @boijmans and now part of the permanent “display”! Enter the depot or take a look at the conservation work… #museums #rotterdam #art #exhibition #openup https://t.co/PNRqN2KVGu — Lukas Noehrer (@LukasNoehrer) November 2, 2021

Passing by the museum, you can already see the coloured poles which will project what Rist is describing as “a soft colour shower.”

King Willem-Alexander is announced to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow — if it’s good enough for a royal, it’s good enough for us! 👑

Will you be visiting the light show in Rotterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: F. Eveleens/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

