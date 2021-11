Happening in Rotterdam: light show at world’s first public art storage facility

Starting November 5, there will be a light show every night at Boijmans Museum Depot van Beuningen, the world’s first publicly-accessible art storage facility.

Every night, after the sun sets, you can catch a beautiful light show at the Depot โ€” reports In De Buurt. A video installation called “Wasting life on you” by Swiss artist Pilotti Rist will also be projected from a colourful pole beside the museum.

Located in Rotterdam‘s Museum Park, the futuristic warehouse stores over 151,000 objects. You can check out pieces by Bosch, Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Monet, and more! ๐ŸŽจ

The rare look behind the scenes is history @boijmans and now part of the permanent โ€œdisplayโ€! Enter the depot or take a look at the conservation workโ€ฆ #museums #rotterdam #art #exhibition #openup https://t.co/PNRqN2KVGu — Lukas Noehrer (@LukasNoehrer) November 2, 2021

Passing by the museum, you can already see the coloured poles which will project what Rist is describing as “a soft colour shower.”

King Willem-Alexander is announced to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow โ€” if it’s good enough for a royal, it’s good enough for us! ๐Ÿ‘‘

Feature Image: F. Eveleens/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0