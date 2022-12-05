Rotterdam is getting a rooftop ice-skating rink and we are JEALOUS

Skating enthusiasts will have the time of their lives this winter when a Rotterdam department store offers a unique ice-skating experience.

De Bijenkorf is converting its rooftop area into an ice-skating rink just in time for Christmas, and we couldn’t be more excited! 🎄

The track will open for visitors on December 15 at 5 PM in an opening ceremony hosted by Ronald Luyben, the store manager at de Bijenkorf.

Those who are de Bijenkorf members will get the chance to be the very first to skate under the stars, with the views of Rotterdam spreading beneath them.

Headed for the ice? Just remember that the use of your own skates is not allowed, but, for just €10, you’ll get access to the rink and a pair of skates.

The rink will be open from 12.30 PM until the store closes every day from December 16 to January 12.

Planning permit? No issue

De Bijenkorf was waiting to hear back from the municipality about planning permission to construct the rink. And, the good news is in: rooftop ice-skating is on! 🥳

The theme of the rink is Swiss-inspired, due to their sponsors, Switzerland Tourism Benelux.

And, if ice skating is likely to make you a bit peckish (and in want of some bubbly! 🥂), there will also be a covered terrace next to the rink where food and drink will be sold.

Successful summer festival to winter wonderland

The rink’s opening comes after the success of a festival held on the rooftop at the Bijenkorf last summer. The Bijenkorf opened up its roof for the Rooftop Walk during the Rotterdamse Dakendagen, and it was so popular that the event stayed open for two extra days.

So, pack those winter coats and get tickets, folks; we’re on for a bit of rooftop skating! ❄

