CultureArtSociety

5 art poster ideas for your Dutch apartment

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸

Is your home feeling a bit drab? Maybe you just moved or need a change in your home’s aesthetic. Putting up some cool posters or wall art might do just the trick! 🖼

Coming up with ideas to decorate your walls can be tough, and it can be hard to make your space look like it came out of a Pinterest board. But we’re here to give a list of cool poster prints ideas to decorate your walls to perfection. 

Let’s get into it! 🤗

1. Artsy stuff

Maybe you’re a lover of all things elegant and refined. In that case, you should check out some wall art to put on your walls! 

portrait-of-marie-coca-and-her-daughter-art-by-Suzanne-Valadon
A piece of fine art can make your home extra classy. Image: Alain Basset/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

If you have a particular artist that you like, see if you can find some work by them and hang them up! Guests will also be able to see exactly what your taste is in art, which can be a great conversation starter. 

Check out art from some of our favourite photographers: Arden Photography, Nora Maria 📸

Even if you don’t have artsy stuff, you can make your room more elegant by simply putting your poster in a frame. That will make things look a lot fancier! ✨

2. Nature

Let’s be honest: having posters or art of nature on your walls is a pretty safe bet to making your place look more adult. It’s also a way to make your home more calming and serene — definitely a good thing after a long workday. 🧘🏼‍♀️

3. Dutch dingen

Of course, living in the Netherlands, it might be nice to have some Nederlands-themed items on your walls. 🌷

painting-of-windmills-near-canal
You can’t go wrong with windmills, honestly. Image: borojoint/Depositphotos

Stuff like windmills, tulips, and pretty cows can really bring out the culture of the country in your own home (in case you forget where you live because you’ve been working from home for over a year). 😂 

4. Film posters

You can also throw up posters from your favourite TV series or film on your wall. Whether you love classic Hollywood, modern dramas, etc., there’s bound to be something you like enough to have a home on your walls. 🎬

breakfast-at-tiffanys-movie-poster-woman-in-black-dress-with-long-cigarette
Impress your friends with your film interests. Image: Robert McGinnis/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

5. Customise your own poster!

Not feeling like decorating your home with someone else’s design? Maybe you want to show off your own artistic flair! In that case, you can create your own custom design poster! 👨🏼‍🎨

There are tons of options out there to create your own artwork. Most of the time you just have to have the art digitally uploaded, and then you can send it off to a place to print! 

You can also just take the digital design to a print shop, and they can print out a poster for you. Easy peasy! ✨

It also helps to check out Pinterest or interior design channels on YouTube for more inspiration on decorating your space! 

We hope you now have some good ideas to make your home look awesome! ☺

What designs do you like in your home? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Followtheflow/Depositphotos

Previous articleHere’s what’s crackin’: The Netherlands wants to end live boiling lobsters and crabs
Next articleCoronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Culture

Dutch Quirk #9: Drink copious amounts of coffee at work

Ok, picture this. You're at the office (during better times), the clock reads 12:42 and you're fired up like one...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Culture

Dutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains

It's happened to the best of us. You're walking along, innocently minding your own business, your eyes absent-mindedly turn towards...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Culture

Do’s and don’ts of riding a bicycle in the Netherlands

What to do and what not to do when riding a bicycle in the Netherlands — these are big, important...
Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

Dutch Quirk #9: Drink copious amounts of coffee at work

Ok, picture this. You're at the office (during better times), the clock reads 12:42 and you're fired up like one...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #52: Write poems for each other for “pakjesavond”

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
Didn't think the words "Dutch" and "poetry" were two things you'd hear in one sentence? Well, turn out Dutchies can be quite the lyricists...

Hip hop hoera: here’s what the Dutch listened to this year

Katrien Nivera -
Talks about some lekkere liedjes! Like last year, the top five most-streamed artists in the Netherlands are (unsurprisingly) predominantly Dutch.   As the year comes to...

Coronavirus symptoms? PCR test no more, Dutch Health Ministry says

Cara Räker -
Feeling under the weather? Sore throat, sniffly nose, or a cough? 😪  Well, as of today, you won’t have to go to the GGD...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X