5 art poster ideas for your Dutch apartment

Is your home feeling a bit drab? Maybe you just moved or need a change in your home’s aesthetic. Putting up some cool posters or wall art might do just the trick! 🖼

Coming up with ideas to decorate your walls can be tough, and it can be hard to make your space look like it came out of a Pinterest board. But we’re here to give a list of cool poster prints ideas to decorate your walls to perfection.

Let’s get into it! 🤗

1. Artsy stuff

Maybe you’re a lover of all things elegant and refined. In that case, you should check out some wall art to put on your walls!

A piece of fine art can make your home extra classy. Image: Alain Basset/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

If you have a particular artist that you like, see if you can find some work by them and hang them up! Guests will also be able to see exactly what your taste is in art, which can be a great conversation starter.

Even if you don’t have artsy stuff, you can make your room more elegant by simply putting your poster in a frame. That will make things look a lot fancier! ✨

2. Nature

Let’s be honest: having posters or art of nature on your walls is a pretty safe bet to making your place look more adult. It’s also a way to make your home more calming and serene — definitely a good thing after a long workday. 🧘🏼‍♀️

3. Dutch dingen

Of course, living in the Netherlands, it might be nice to have some Nederlands-themed items on your walls. 🌷

You can’t go wrong with windmills, honestly. Image: borojoint/Depositphotos

Stuff like windmills, tulips, and pretty cows can really bring out the culture of the country in your own home (in case you forget where you live because you’ve been working from home for over a year). 😂

4. Film posters

You can also throw up posters from your favourite TV series or film on your wall. Whether you love classic Hollywood, modern dramas, etc., there’s bound to be something you like enough to have a home on your walls. 🎬

Impress your friends with your film interests. Image: Robert McGinnis/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

5. Customise your own poster!

Not feeling like decorating your home with someone else’s design? Maybe you want to show off your own artistic flair! In that case, you can create your own custom design poster! 👨🏼‍🎨

There are tons of options out there to create your own artwork. Most of the time you just have to have the art digitally uploaded, and then you can send it off to a place to print!

You can also just take the digital design to a print shop, and they can print out a poster for you. Easy peasy! ✨

It also helps to check out Pinterest or interior design channels on YouTube for more inspiration on decorating your space!

We hope you now have some good ideas to make your home look awesome! ☺

Feature Image: Followtheflow/Depositphotos