No more next-day delivery? Here’s why your Dutch mail could soon arrive later than usual

Back to real snail mail? 🐌

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
postnl-delivery-van
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/578932860/stock-photo-roermond-netherlands-juin-2022-view.html

If you’ve gotten used to next-day delivery on your mail and packages, we might have some bad news for you.

PostNL, the mail and e-commerce giant based in the Netherlands, wants to start delivering mail less often. Why? Because they have a shortage of workers and fewer people are sending mail, reports the AD.

Herna Verhagen, CEO of PostNL, urges a change in postal laws so that mail can be delivered within two or three days of being sent rather than the usual one-day delivery rule, with the exception of urgent mail.

A steady decline

The amount of mail sent has been on the decline for the last 20 years, yet mail is still legally only allowed to take one day to be delivered. A general labour shortage has also made it difficult to fill vacancies and keep up operations.

As a result, letters are more frequently being delivered too late — and about one in five items arrived after the expected delivery time in 2023.

@dutchreview Just us? #dutchreview #netherlands #holland #postnl #kevinjames #fyp #foryou #dutchmail ♬ original sound – DutchReview

So, Verhagen is calling on Dutch politicians to find a solution for these developments.

And it seems like there’s precedent to change the legally expected delivery time. Many European countries have less frequent post deliveries, and 79% of PostNL customers say they’re okay with receiving mail after only two or three days.

How often do you use PostNL? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #132: Have a secret language when biking
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

This budget airline might have to scrap hundreds of flights this summer (also from the Netherlands)

Ah, Ryanair, the budget airline we all know and love (or do we?). Well, this summer, you might not be...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #132: Have a secret language when biking

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Have you ever biked the streets of Amsterdam and watched as a cyclist stuck their left arm out into oncoming bicycle traffic? Or heard...

This budget airline might have to scrap hundreds of flights this summer (also from the Netherlands)

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Ah, Ryanair, the budget airline we all know and love (or do we?). Well, this summer, you might not be able to get to...

The ultimate list of Dutch Quirks

DutchReview Crew - 0
Have you ever noticed how Dutchies have weird modes of transport and really questionable snack choices? Us too! In fact, there are even more bizarre...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.