Dutch Quirk #119: Make all their foreign friends try drop

You may have heard of a few Dutch delicacies before coming to the Netherlands — perhaps it was the delicious rendition of Dutch french fries, crispy fried codfish, or maybe Europe’s underrated sausage delicacy the frikandel.

Regardless of what you’ve tried, there’s also a pretty decent chance your Dutch friend have attempted to feed you their version of liquorice. 🤔

What is it?

That’s right — life in the Netherlands isn’t just about unhealthy, fried snack food. They’ve also got the sweet treat (or terror) known as drop. 🍬 Drop is essentially the Dutch version of black liquorice, but it’s so much more than that.

There are so many types of drop, it’s hard to keep track! And yes, some of the flavour profiles of these types of drop are less than ideal (looking at you, hard, salty drop).

Why do they do it?

Of course, just because you might have an unfit palate for this type of candy doesn’t mean it would stop Dutchies from trying to find the perfect type of liquorice for you.

They just want you to experience the same bliss they live in whenever they eat their questionable candy choices. 🤔 Some may consider Dutchies stingy by nature, but you can’t help but feel a little special when they want to share something of theirs with you.

Why is it quirky?

Lots of foreigners (if not the majority) are confused as to why the Dutch want you to try their candy so badly — it’s not every day they’re thinking about sharing their culture and food with other people.

But of all things, why did it have to be drop? It’s just so far out of most people’s comfort zones and some of it tastes very “interesting” (or gross).

It is quite fascinating that the Dutch are so willing to share this one part of their treats, and we’re just not sure if this is the treat that we wish they would share with us more often. 😬

Should you join in?

Drop is definitely worth trying if you’ve never had it before, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t taste sweet like your typical black liquorice.

If you like it, that’s great! And if you don’t, don’t worry. There are plenty of Dutchies who will just eat your share of drop for you.

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Featured Image: sannie32/Depositphotos