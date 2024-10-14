Maastricht University probably thought it was doing the right thing when it wrote the instructions “do whatever feels good” on the doors to their meditation cabin.

However, students took this a little too literally.

The Mindfulnest, a small soundproof cabin that plays meditative music and exercises, has been sitting in the lounge of Maastricht’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASoS) since 2022.

However, according to the university newspaper Observant, students have been doing a little more than mindfulness exercises in there.

The below video demonstrates how the cabin should be used.

Feels unhygienic

The truth about the cabin, which was funded by the government to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis, came out officially at a faculty meeting.

Student members confirmed that some people were using the cabin — fit with a bench and some pillows — to, well, release in other ways.

READ MORE | Btw, turns out public sex in this Amsterdam park is LEGAL

As a result, students say they find the idea of using the cabin for its intended purposes unhygienic and would rather it was removed altogether.

The cabin was set to be removed in March. However, students (at least most of them) want it gone sooner.

The director of FASoS, Constance Sommerey, tells Observant that she will ask the company behind the cabin to remove it “as soon as possible.”

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮