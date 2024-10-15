Heads up, stargazers: This ancient comet is passing over the Netherlands right now

Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/comet-above-traditional-dutch-windmill-rare-night-scene-summer-called-neowise-classic-beautiful-clouds-background-image190197801

For the first time since the Stone Age, you’ll be treated to the sight of the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet speeding its way across the Dutch night sky! ☄️

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the comet made its closest transit past the Sun on September 27 — for the first time in 80,000 years.

If you’re ready and raring to catch a glimpse of this ancient visitor, you’ll be glad to know that the comet will still be visible in the Northern Hemisphere over the next few days.

What’s the best place to spot the comet?

Speaking to RTL Nieuws, meteorologist Magdel Erasmus advises would-be comet-spotters to get out of the city.

The best viewing locations include open fields, beaches, dunes, and hills — provided they’re sufficiently far away from light pollution.

Erasmus stresses that standing “with your back to any street lights” and looking “westwards, where the sun sets” is key to spotting the comet.

Pictures of the comet flood social media

Can’t catch a glimpse of the comet yourself? Maak je geen zorgen (don’t worry), because eagle-eyed stargazers from as far north as Leeuwarden and as far south as Nijmegen have already captured some stunning footage. 👇

Are you hoping to spot our latest celestial visitor? Shoot us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
