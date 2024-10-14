Take me to… church? 10 types of converted religious buildings in the Netherlands 

If you’ve come across the news that the Dutch city of Heerlen is converting an empty church building into a swimming pool, you might wonder what else former churches can be turned into. Here is the answer: pretty much everything you can imagine.

From gyms to breweries to dental clinics to god-knows-what else (pun intended), churches can become anything in the Netherlands.

In fact, with around 20% of Dutch churches now used as secular buildings, there are definitely some things that might surprise you. Let’s get into them.

1. Apartments and hotels 🚪

There’s something appealing about the idea of spending a night or two in a once-sacred place, with stained-glass windows and other Instagram-worthy features.

One place to do this is this secret chapel, tucked in one of Amsterdam’s many narrow streets. Once a clandestine church in one of the smallest of Amsterdam’s courtyards, it is now a one-bedroom apartment with a kitschy altar boasting frolicking cherubs.

But whimsical hotels and Airbnbs in former churches can be found all over the country, from Rinsumageest in Friesland to Vaals in Limburg.

The most luxurious (and probably most expensive) old church to stay at is the 5-star Kruisherenhotel, housed in a 15th-century Gothic church and monastery in Maastricht.

2. Bars and breweries 🍻

If you haven’t considered a church a good place to grab a couple of drinks, it’s time to reconsider (after all, it was Jesus who turned water into wine). Why not start by paying a visit to the Jopenkerk in the charming centre of Haarlem?

This brewery is housed in a beautifully restored church that fell into disuse in 1975 and was nominated to be demolished. Luckily, it was turned into a great place to enjoy both the setting and a biertje or two.

Other churches-turned-breweries worth your attention are Naeckte Brouwers and Wispe Brouwerij, both near Amsterdam. The latter even offers an option to spend the night in a tower room right above the brewery. 😰

If you are more into Belgian beer (sorry, Heineken), check out the Belgian beer café Olivier in Utrecht. Although it may look like a residential building from the outside, its neo-Gothic entrance gives a hint of what waits for you inside.

(Spoiler: the historic organ from 1890 is still here, along with some other period features.)

3. Cafés and restaurants 🍝

Former churches in the Netherlands often turn into lovely places for a meal, with options beyond wine and bread.

For instance, the Blue Sakura restaurant in Zwolle offers Japanese cuisine. Just imagine enjoying a set of your favourite sushi in an atmospheric church building dating back to the 14th century!

Those on the fancier side and in the mood for fine dining can check out The Church in Arnhem, which offers 6-, 9-, and 12-course dinners. Staying overnight there is also possible, as this converted Lutheran church has several hotel rooms.

The same is also true for Bunk — a chain of two monumental churches in Amsterdam and Utrecht, turned into restaurants accompanied by hotel rooms and hostel pods.

4. Bookstores and libraries 📚

Although the Bible is the most popular and best-selling book of all time (at least according to Guinness World Records), some Dutch churches offer you many other exciting volumes to read.

You’ve probably heard about Boekhandel Dominicanen, a 13th-century Gothic church that turned into a bookstore and is now one of the main attractions in Maastricht.

But did you know that Zwolle also boasts a bookstore housed in an impressive church building? Van der Velde in de Broeren, where bookshelves coexist with a preserved church organ, is definitely not inferior to its Maastricht brother in beauty.

Peep the huge organ! Image: Depositphotos

Another breathtaking place to browse bookshelves is DePetrus, a library and community centre in Vught, North Brabant. DePetrus also houses a museum and a reader’s café, where you can unwind and enjoy your coffee while reading the newspaper. ☕️

5. Museums and art centres 🖼️

You might have heard about know about Ons’ Lieve Heer op Solder, a former secret church now functioning as a museum, where you can find out how Dutch Catholics lived in a time when they couldn’t openly practice their faith.

However, museums housed in former churches don’t necessarily have any relation to religious practices. Museum Speelklok in Utrecht, for example, is filled with music boxes and centuries-old musical automata.

An even quirkier example is the Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, located in the former New St. James Church in Den Bosch and home to fantastic creatures and beasts from Bosch’s paintings.

If you are an art lover, consider heading to the Kunstkerk (literally “art church”) in Dordrecht, which houses exhibitions of contemporary Dutch artists and is quite a work of art in itself.

6. Theaters and concert venues 🎭

If you live in Amsterdam, it’s highly likely that you’ve at least once been to Paradiso, often referred to as the city’s ‘pop temple.’ This former church was converted into a music venue in the 1960s and has entertained Amsterdammers for over half a century.

But have you ever heard about theaterkerken (theater churches)?

Quite a few old churches in the Netherlands have been repurposed as theatres and cultural event venues. This phenomenon even has its own Wikipedia page (of course, exclusively in Dutch)!

Check out the theatre-church in Bemmel, Gelderland! Image: Wikimedia Commons/Cultureel Gelderland/CC0

One of the most famous venues can be found in the Gelderland town of Bemmel. Housed in a former Catholic Church building, Theaterkerk Bemmel boasts an eye-catching giant chandelier with 65 bulbs, as well as a diverse agenda.

7. Gyms and sports facilities 🏋️

Have you ever imagined yourself doing push-ups and burpees under a pointed arched ceiling surrounded by beautiful stained-glass windows? You can try it out at B-Trained in Deurne or at the very special Basic-Fit location in Maastricht, to name a few.

Are you more into dancing? Head to Amsterdam’s Chassékerk in de Baarsjes, currently used as a dance studio. Fancy playing padel? You can do it at Holy Padel in Arnhem.

Do you prefer skateboarding? Sadly, the only Dutch skatepark housed in a church is now closed for good. 👇

8. Casinos and game halls 🎰

Gambling might be one of the most unexpected yet not impossible purposes for a former religious building. One of the best examples is the Holland Casino in Breda, one of Europe’s largest and most beautiful casinos.

Technically, the building is not a church but a monastery (or, more precisely, a nunnery).

Another interesting spot can be found in Leiden. Hidden on the top floor of a former church, Poolcafé The Church houses 4 pool tables, as well as several speelautomaten (slot machines).

Of course, you can also enjoy some beer, play darts, and watch major sports events on a big screen.

9. Dental clinics and medical centres 🦷

Don’t know how to calm your dental anxiety? Try visiting a dental practice housed in a beautiful church building. This unique spot in Weesp is equally stunning from both the outside and inside.

One of the most prominent interior details is a historic organ made in the late 18th century (luckily, treatment methods and techniques used there are way more modern).

In Helmond, you can find another health-related spot in a former worship building. The stunning St. Leonard’s Church was converted into a health centre with a number of different specialists, from general practitioners to psychologists to speech therapists.

Interestingly, the modern medical centre is in fact housed in a more or less freestanding building placed within the church’s skin to keep the church interior as untouched as possible.

10. Schools and academies 🏫

Churches can be the right place to learn about religion, which is what the School Church project is all about. The medieval church of Garmerwolde was turned into an exhibition and educational space, offering teaching programs focusing on traditions and celebrations in Christianity and Islam.

Regular schools in the Netherlands can also be housed in former churches, as is the case with Dalton IKC Plechelmus, a primary school in Hengelo.

As for adults, you can study something as far removed from religion as data science in the former monastery Mariënburg in Den Bosch, which turned into Jheronimus Academy of Data Science.

What a blessed place to get your degree, right?

Do you know of any more examples of churches-turned-secular buildings? Share them in the comments!