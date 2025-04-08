Heads up, Dutch commuters: This route in The Hague will be inaccessible for four months

From April 14, The Hague’s Johan de Wittlaan will be closed in both directions between Eisenhowerlaan and President Kennedylaan — and it’s staying that way until early August. 🚫

The reason? Preparing for a two-day NATO Summit in June, states The Hague’s website.

Expect detours and a few delays

As the NATO summit requires certain security measures, such as shorter walking distances between locations, the road will be inaccessible until construction is complete.

A full road closure will naturally lead to detours, potential delays, and some inevitable headaches, but the municipality has some diversion routes available to ease the heaviest traffic.

Translation: The misery for The Hague is already starting. This morning, one lane of the Johan de Wittlaan was already closed due to the removal of the well-known flagpoles. A median strip is also already being dug up. #denhaag #navotop #worldforum

Motorists can use the Scheveningseweg, Frankenslag, and Statenlaan to access the surrounding shopping area and neighbourhoods.

Public transport users

Some changes for public transport are expected, but you can stay informed through the 9292 website to ensure they won’t sneak up on you. 

In general, it’s worth planning ahead and staying up-to-date by checking travel information, traffic measures, the roads, navigation apps, and the municipality’s website.

However, in true Dutch fashion, biking everywhere would be our best advice. 😉

Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

