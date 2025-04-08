From April 14, The Hague’s Johan de Wittlaan will be closed in both directions between Eisenhowerlaan and President Kennedylaan — and it’s staying that way until early August. 🚫

The reason? Preparing for a two-day NATO Summit in June, states The Hague’s website.

Expect detours and a few delays

As the NATO summit requires certain security measures, such as shorter walking distances between locations, the road will be inaccessible until construction is complete.

A full road closure will naturally lead to detours, potential delays, and some inevitable headaches, but the municipality has some diversion routes available to ease the heaviest traffic.

De ellende voor Den Haag begint nu al. Vanmorgen is er al een rijstrook van de Johan de Wittlaan afgesloten wegens het verwijderen van de bekende vlaggenmasten. Ook een middenberm wordt al afgegraven. #denhaag #navotop #worldforum pic.twitter.com/Gu9yBN3oTB— Marc Wurfbain 🦀 (@WurfTwain) April 7, 2025

Translation: The misery for The Hague is already starting. This morning, one lane of the Johan de Wittlaan was already closed due to the removal of the well-known flagpoles. A median strip is also already being dug up. #denhaag #navotop #worldforum

Motorists can use the Scheveningseweg, Frankenslag, and Statenlaan to access the surrounding shopping area and neighbourhoods.

Public transport users

Some changes for public transport are expected, but you can stay informed through the 9292 website to ensure they won’t sneak up on you.

In general, it’s worth planning ahead and staying up-to-date by checking travel information, traffic measures, the roads, navigation apps, and the municipality’s website.

However, in true Dutch fashion, biking everywhere would be our best advice. 😉

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️