A 19-year-old man from Rotterdam has been stabbed to death in Scheveningen. So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and remain in custody.

Eye-witnesses report that the stabbing took place during a brawl between two groups of young people. Videos have surfaced of the chaos surrounding the incident, showing some of the group running away.

Images have also circulated of a man holding a gun. Initial reports (such as the one above) maintained that the 19-year-old was shot dead, but the police have now confirmed that it was a stabbing. Generally, the whole incident appears to have caused chaos. Nothing is yet known about the motivations behind the stabbing.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage, and have asked members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Ad

Heatwave brings out the worst in Scheveningen

The past few days of heat have drawn enormous crowds to Scheveningen, and most people have not been on their best behaviour, it would seem. Residents of the neighbourhoods nearby have complained about the noise of sports cars which begins from 5am on sunny days.

Illegal campers crowd the beach day and night, and some have even decided that the street is a suitable campsite for their holiday. “It’s a madhouse,” according to a local. Even worse, some highly sophisticated individuals have decided to use the beach as their toilet, RTL Nieuws reports.

Have you been to Scheveningen over the past few days? Let us know how it was in the comments below.

Feature Image: OlgaKropman/Pixabay.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.