A 19-year-old man from Rotterdam has been stabbed to death in Scheveningen. So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and remain in custody.

Eye-witnesses report that the stabbing took place during a brawl between two groups of young people. Videos have surfaced of the chaos surrounding the incident, showing some of the group running away.

Dit is het moment waarop 19 jarige jongen wordt doodgeschoten in #Scheveningen #schietpartij pic.twitter.com/OwNY2LhReX — DaryaPPQ (@D62Darya) August 10, 2020

Images have also circulated of a man holding a gun. Initial reports (such as the one above) maintained that the 19-year-old was shot dead, but the police have now confirmed that it was a stabbing. Generally, the whole incident appears to have caused chaos. Nothing is yet known about the motivations behind the stabbing.

kreeg net deze foto doorgestuurd van Scheveningen. we mogen kennelijk van geluk spreken dat t "slechts" bij steekpartij is gebleven vanavond… pic.twitter.com/LDIejD7t9d — JW Navis (@jwnavis) August 10, 2020

The police are reviewing CCTV footage, and have asked members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Een 19-jarige man uit #Rotterdam is in het ziekenhuis helaas overleden. De recherche doet uitgebreid onderzoek naar de toedracht van het steekincident. Heeft u informatie of beschikt u over videobeelden? Neem dan contact op via 0900-8844 of M 0800-7000. https://t.co/YNib7eNTPf — Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) August 10, 2020

Ad

Heatwave brings out the worst in Scheveningen

The past few days of heat have drawn enormous crowds to Scheveningen, and most people have not been on their best behaviour, it would seem. Residents of the neighbourhoods nearby have complained about the noise of sports cars which begins from 5am on sunny days.

Illegal campers crowd the beach day and night, and some have even decided that the street is a suitable campsite for their holiday. “It’s a madhouse,” according to a local. Even worse, some highly sophisticated individuals have decided to use the beach as their toilet, RTL Nieuws reports.

Have you been to Scheveningen over the past few days? Let us know how it was in the comments below.

Feature Image: OlgaKropman/Pixabay.