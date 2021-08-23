Man passes away in Dutch hospital — but no one can identify him or his family

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-jacket-of-unidentified-man-found-in-Zutphen-hospital-Netherlands
Image: Politie.nl/Press Release

A Dutch hospital has been left with the task of finding out the identity of one of their patients who passed away. The man is believed to have been East Asian, however, this is about as much as the staff know about his identity.

Gelre Hospital in Zutphen received the man in a serious condition on August 10. He died of natural causes a few days later. However, the hospital have been unable to identify him and, as a result, any of his potential family members. Police have now launched an appeal.

One hospital staff tells De Stentor — a Zwolle-based regional newspaper — that in his 19 years of working there, he has never seen anything like this. “This is very sad, and we hope that relatives are found soon.”

No crime involved

The man was brought into the hospital by people driving a blue Ford Focus. However, they left the hospital without leaving any identification or contact details behind.

While the manner in which he was left is a bit mysterious, police and hospital staff have ruled out that his death was the result of a crime.

The reason for police involvement is simple: when an unidentified person passes away in Dutch hospitals, the police step in to make an appeal for more information.

The appeal

Police have released a description of the man’s identity as well as an image of the jacket he was wearing when he was brought into the hospital (as seen in our feature image).

The man is presumed to have been East Asian, with brown eyes, a normal build (weighing 74 kilograms), and dark brown hair. He was 1.68 metres (5ft 5 inches) tall and had a scar on his head that could be found on the right side under his hair.

Anyone who may have any information about the man can call the police at 0900-8844 or completely anonymously via 0800-7000.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and updates.

Feature Image: Politie.nl/Press Release

Previous articleThe Netherlands records the largest increase in housing prices in over 20 years
Next articleTake out treats or printed books? Dutch book sector struggling due to paper shortage
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Take out treats or printed books? Dutch book sector struggling due to paper shortage

Tourism, entertainment and restaurants are the industries that most readily come to mind when discussing the impact of COVID-19 regulations...
Kathryn van den Berg -

Latest posts

Take out treats or printed books? Dutch book sector struggling due to paper shortage

Kathryn van den Berg -
Tourism, entertainment and restaurants are the industries that most readily come to mind when discussing the impact of COVID-19 regulations on the Dutch economy...

Man passes away in Dutch hospital — but no one can identify him or his family

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
A Dutch hospital has been left with the task of finding out the identity of one of their patients who passed away. The man...

The Netherlands records the largest increase in housing prices in over 20 years

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -
The housing market in the Netherlands is breaking records — and this isn’t good news. This July, an existing owner-occupied home was 16% more...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X