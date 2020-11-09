In a turn of events, controversial political figure Geert Wilders has been the one to find issue with free speech. In a video published online, a man looks at the camera and says “this is freedom of expression” before firing shots at a photo of Wilders.

The man made no effort to hide his identity and posted the video to the online video platform, Dumpert. Wilders has filed a complaint against the man, who has since fled to Turkey, RTL Nieuws reports.

It is unclear whether the video was filmed in the Netherlands or Turkey, but Wilder’s sentiment towards the video is very clear. He shared the video to his own Twitter with the caption “sick.”

A controversial figure

Geert Wilders is known as a controversial political figure in the Netherlands. For example, his “less Moroccans” speech is infamous and has led to much controversy both legally and publicly.

As a result of Wilder’s love for “freedom of expression” he has been under protection for many years now. Whether any extra security measures have been taken since the release of the video is unknown.

Feature Image: Video Screenshot/Dumpert