A man carrying a large knife in Eindhoven got shot by the police yesterday after they felt threatened by him.

The incident happened last night, on Emmasingel. The police first attempted to talk to the man, and were forced to fire some warning shots. The man did not put his knife away, and ended up being shot in the leg by an officer who felt threatened.

The man was then taken to the hospital, however, his current medical status is unknown. His identity has not been disclosed either by the police.

The State Investigation Service is currently looking into the case, as they always need to investigate whenever a cop shoots someone.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva