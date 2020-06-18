The summer weather keeps having good news for us. Next week, the temperature will rise to up to 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather has been so kind to us this past spring too, that it’s almost easy to forget that we actually live in a country where the rain is queen.

Nevertheless, there is a chance for rain for today and tomorrow, reports RTL Nieuws. Starting with the weekend and next week, the weather will get drier and substantially hotter.

Temperature picks up next week

The weekend will see a stable temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius, with a chance of the occasional summer shower.

By the time its next week, the temperature will start to pick up more and more. Monday we will have around 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, Tuesday will have 27 degrees and by Wednesday, it will be 30 degrees in the south-east of the Netherlands.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius, so prepare a visit to the ice cream parlour. There’s also a chance that the south-east will actually experience a heat-wave.

A bucket full of sunshine

Next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the sun will shine for an average of 14 hours a day. We love the sun, but take safety precautions, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen!

How are you planning on enjoying the sun next week? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: LeifLinding/Pixabay

