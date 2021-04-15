Mandatory quarantine for travellers to the Netherlands from May 15

The Dutch government is introducing a mandatory quarantine for people travelling to the Netherlands from high-risk countries. 

The measure is expected to come into effect as of May 15. The cabinet will make the decision tomorrow, insider sources from The Hague claim. 

The Dutch government already urges travellers coming from high-risk areas to quarantine for 10 days immediately after returning to the Netherlands. Despite those appeals, many travellers don’t self-quarantine. 

A fine of 95 euros

As of May 15, self-quarantine after arrival to the Netherlands from a high-risk country (code orange or code red) will become obligatory and a fine will be charged in the case of violation, reports the NOS

The exact amount of the fine is to be determined by the Public Prosecution Service, but it will most likely be €95 — the same fine that applies to other coronavirus offences. 

Shortening quarantine period

Self-isolation should last for 10 days. However, it is possible to get tested for coronavirus on day five. If the test result is negative, the individual can end the quarantine sooner. 

Anyone coming to the Netherlands will have to complete and submit a statement, which indicates where the quarantine period will be spent. The quarantine obligation will apply to travellers arriving by all types of transportation. 

Negative travel advice still applies in the Netherlands until at least May 15. Residents of the Netherlands should not leave the country unless absolutely necessary. 

What do you think about the government’s decision? Tell us in the comments below!

