No May vacay: negative travel advice in the Netherlands to be extended

If you were hoping for a nice little escape abroad during the coming spring months, this will be disappointing news for you. 

The Dutch government is planning to extend the current negative travel advice until May 15. This means that for the upcoming May holiday, the advice will be to stay in the Netherlands, sources from The Hague claim. 

The negative travel advice was originally in place until mid-April, but was most likely going to be extended by two weeks anyway, reports RTL Nieuws.

There had been some hope that the May holiday would see a relaxation of the current travel restrictions. At the March 8 press conference the (then) outgoing prime minister, Mark Rutte, had promised to introduce separate travel advice for the May holiday. 

No relaxations in sight 

Despite earlier hopes that terraces may open again for Easter, sources from The Hague claim that no relaxation of measures will happen after March 31. The exact measures that will be in place after this date will be announced at a press conference tonight. 

The curfew will likely remain in place, however, the government is considering shortening it by one hour, starting at 10PM instead of 9PM. 

How do you feel about this development? Were you hoping to go on a little trip abroad in May?

