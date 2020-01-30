Many people around their love confess their love for the Netherlands, yet one man took it one step further.

A man recently posted in r/thenetherlands their awesome invention. Despite not knowing any Dutch, that did not stop them from making a work of art/game using none other than Delft bleuw tiles.

What are Delft tiles?

If you’ve been to the Netherlands, you’ve certainly seen Delft tiles, which are part of Delftware, or Delft pottery. With a blue and white coloring, Delft pottery are one of the quintessential Dutch cultural artifacts, developed during the Dutch Golden Age, inspired by Chinese porcelain brought to the Netherlands by the VOC (Dutch East India Company) and developed in Delft.

Tulip Mania

The fully functional game is called “Tulip Mania”. It is made out of 114 faux Delft tiles, with not one being the same with the other.

How to play

It’s a mechanical arcade game, so yes, it has a little ball that you need to manage to successfully throw in a hole in order to increase your score.

The maker of the game has said that it is even a hard to master game due to the tiles, and players require to be strategic about how they throw the ball, with bounce and spin techniques.

The main character on the tiles is called “Titus the Tulip”, and you follow him along on his Delft adventure. In the true spirit of the Dutch Golden Age the purpose of the game is to steal the spice trade drive the the market price of tulips as high as possible.

This is the third arcade game made by the author, and in his own words, it just may be his favorite. You can find more of his work on his Instagram account.

What other Dutch-inspired arcade games would you design? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Allison Meier /Flickr