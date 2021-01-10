The lockdown in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks, sources from The Hague tell the NOS. The current lockdown was previously due to be lifted on January 18 for schools, and January 20 for shops. It will now last at least through February 8 and 10, respectively.

Members of the cabinet met with their advisors on Sunday afternoon to discuss coronavirus measures. Some experts have called for an extension of the lockdown, and that advice appears to have been taken.

It had been leaked earlier in the week that an extension of the current lockdown was likely, so this information does not come as a surprise. The rate of infection in the Netherlands has not shown signs of slowing, and the RIVM said that “convincing effects” of the lockdown had yet to be seen.

Support expanded

An expansion of the support package is also anticipated to assist companies that are impacted by the lockdown. The aid is intended to prevent the collapse of many companies.

In the coming days, the ministers will continue to hold meetings to flush out the details. A decision will be announced at a Tuesday evening press conference.

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels