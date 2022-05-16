Feeling hot, hot, hot! Near-tropical temperatures in the Netherlands

Get your swimsuits and beach towels ready! Today is the first day of ‘rural’ summer in the Netherlands and temperatures are nearing tropical. 🌴

A rural summer means that temperatures reach at least 25 degrees Celsius. This will likely be the case in De Bilt, a municipality in Utrecht.

Meteorologists consider tropical temperatures to be 30 degrees Celsius — and while that isn’t the case in De Bilt, other Dutch provinces might experience the tropics says RTL Nieuws.

Still cold waters

You can expect bright, sunny skies and a fresh breeze but the waters will stay quite cold, according to meteorologist Leander de Wit from Buienradar. 🌊

Even if the Dutch sun isn’t at its strongest, RTL advises everyone to apply more than enough sunscreen this coming week. Just 15 minutes in the sun is enough to burn skin. 🥵

Summer storm abound

However, the sunscreen rule doesn’t apply tomorrow because of the sudden chance of a thunderstorm. The country will experience showers in the morning but it gets more intense in the afternoon. ⛈

Gelderland, Overijssel, Drenthe, and Groningen can expect thunderstorms, says De Wit. The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) announced a code yellow for possible nuisance. 🟡

But don’t worry — the sun is making a big comeback. Meteorologists expect Wednesday’s temperature to reach an average of 27 degrees Celsius, with potential peaks. It can even reach 30 degrees Celsius in the southeast of the country. 🔥

Warm nights

You might enjoy the warm days (trust us, we will too) but the only potential downside is the nighttime. You can expect temperatures around 12 to 15 degrees Celsius in the evening. 😴

This warm period won’t last forever though but we sure hope it comes back! It will be rainy across the country on Friday and Saturday and temperatures will drop below 20 degrees Celsius again.

