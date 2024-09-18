It’s official: The Netherlands has the best work-sleep balance in Europe

Slaap lekker! 😴

Beatrice Scali
Beatrice Scali
The sleep deprivation alarm may be going off all around Europe, but people in the Netherlands keep hitting snooze: they have the best work-sleep balance in the continent.

With a ratio of eight hours and five minutes of sleep per day to 32.2 working hours per week, Dutch people win the medal for best-rested European workers, reports Euronews.

What’s the secret?

Why are people in the Netherlands sleeping longer than their European counterparts?

MattressNextDay, a British mattress company, investigated this by comparing the work and sleep schedules of 36 European countries.

As it turns out, the secret to the Dutchies’ healthy sleep schedule lies in their work culture.

Shorter working weeks

On average, Dutch people work fewer hours than most Europeans.

This is true for other countries scoring high in the work-sleep balance ranking as well, such as Austria and Norway, where people also work less than 34 hours per week.

By contrast, the country with the worst work-sleep balance is Turkey, where the average work week is 44.2 hours.

Moreover, the study found a correlation between 4-day work schedules and healthy sleep habits. Countries where the shorter work week is implemented more often, including the Netherlands, consistently fare better.

Less stress

Another factor that plays an important role is the stress level across different working cultures.

Countries that ranked higher, such as the Netherlands, have a more relaxed working culture. More flexible working hours grant people more free time, as well as the ability to spend more of it outdoors.

This, in turn, doesn’t just improve their sleep quality, but also their overall work and life satisfaction.

Additionally, the need to rest is not stigmatised in these countries — unlike in the lowest-ranking countries (such as Turkey, Montenegro and Serbia), where burn-out is often worn like a badge of honour.

Does your life in the Netherlands allow for a good work-sleep balance? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

