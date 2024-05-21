From sunshine to storms as Code Yellow hits the Netherlands today

Here comes the rain ☔

NewsWeather
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-crowd-sheltering-under-umbrellas-in-rainy-amsterdam
Image: Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/group-of-people-on-sidewalk-with-umbrella-s2NPL7XBsUk

Enjoy this morning’s sunshine while it lasts. The afternoon brings heavy thunderstorms and rain, with Code Yellow called for eight provinces tonight.

Despite the dry start, lots of rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in the centre and south of the country, NU.nl reports.

We can’t complain — the Dutch sunshine has been trying its best recently. And summery temperatures of around 23 degrees are still expected throughout the morning.

A stormy afternoon

But it was only so long before the Dutch weather we know and love (ahem, loathe) returned.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

And the showers are back with a vengeance — the KNMI applies Code Yellow for heavy showers in the provinces of Limburg, North Brabant, Zeeland, Gelderland, Utrecht, South Holland, North Holland, and Flevoland.

Up to 40 millimetres of rainfall can be expected, alongside strong winds and possible hail. ☔

Questioning how many layers to wear when the Netherlands goes from tropical to torrential in 0.01 seconds? Us too.

@dutchreview The “prepare for all” wardrobe #dutchweather #dutchlife #dutchmemes #dutchreview #lifeinthenetherlands #expatsinthenetherlands #thenetherlands #MemeCut #Meme#Meme #MemeCut ♬ original sound – DutchReview

We’d recommend a jacket today, though; during showers, the temperature will cool to around 15 degrees Celsius.

And what about the north? Well, maybe don’t shout about it as the rest of the country gets soaked, but the north is expected to have a dry evening. 🍀

Have you been enjoying the warmer weather in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous article
Barbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

New debit cards are replacing iDeal — here’s what it means

iDEAL, Maestro, and V-pay debit cards will be a thing of payments past as all bank cards are set to...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Barbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?

Heather Court - 8
The sun is finally shining, spring has officially sprung, and temperatures have risen above 15 degrees, which means it's officially time to barbecue in...

Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

Emma Brown - 15
The sun might be shy here, but nothing beats a summer day at one of the best beaches in the Netherlands with sea, sand,...

The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape

Ailish Lalor - 9
The Netherlands is full of stunning forests that offer the perfect escape from the rush of the Randstad. A leisurely walk around a forest...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.