Enjoy this morning’s sunshine while it lasts. The afternoon brings heavy thunderstorms and rain, with Code Yellow called for eight provinces tonight.

Despite the dry start, lots of rain and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in the centre and south of the country, NU.nl reports.

We can’t complain — the Dutch sunshine has been trying its best recently. And summery temperatures of around 23 degrees are still expected throughout the morning.

A stormy afternoon

But it was only so long before the Dutch weather we know and love (ahem, loathe) returned.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

And the showers are back with a vengeance — the KNMI applies Code Yellow for heavy showers in the provinces of Limburg, North Brabant, Zeeland, Gelderland, Utrecht, South Holland, North Holland, and Flevoland.

Up to 40 millimetres of rainfall can be expected, alongside strong winds and possible hail. ☔

Questioning how many layers to wear when the Netherlands goes from tropical to torrential in 0.01 seconds? Us too.

We’d recommend a jacket today, though; during showers, the temperature will cool to around 15 degrees Celsius.

And what about the north? Well, maybe don’t shout about it as the rest of the country gets soaked, but the north is expected to have a dry evening. 🍀

Have you been enjoying the warmer weather in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below.