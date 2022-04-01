11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

Whether you are a Netherlands newbie, or a seasoned Dutch veteran, there’s one thing that keeps everyone on their toes: the weather.

Best known for its wind and rain, the Netherlands often experiences all four seasons in a single day.

Keep reading for the ultimate guide on what clothes to keep in your closet in the Netherlands, no matter the forecast!

Year-round faves 📅

Some clothes are only needed in the chilly Dutch winter — but the Dutch weather changes rapidly, so there are some items you’ll need to keep handy all year long.

1. Comfy pairs of sneakers are your new BFF 👟

Most metropolitan areas in the Netherlands have lots of concrete and asphalt, in addition to mediaeval cobblestones and uneven bricks.

Navigating these types of sidewalks by foot or by bike can be tricky in anything but a pair of comfortable shoes with arch support and rubber soles – leave the stilettos at home! 👠

Worried about looking too informal? Don’t! The Dutch are known for keeping the vibe lowkey and practical, so sneakers or walking shoes are perfectly acceptable to wear in most Dutch workplaces, shops, and even restaurants.

2. A heavy-duty bag, to protect and serve 🎒

Bicycle messenger bags, dubbele fietsas, or bicycle panniers. Whatever you call them, this is a convenient way to carry your stuff! Image: Cjp24/Wikimedia Commons/4.0

Investing in a durable, lightweight bag is a must. A backpack or a crossbody bag are both hands-free options that let you keep both hands on your handlebars.

You’ll see multiple bicycle commuters with handy canvas saddlebags (dubbele fietstas) attached to the back of their bikes to keep their precious items secure and dry. You can pick these up at HEMA or at your local weekend market.

TIP: Dutch weather is infamous for being unpredictable, so choose a waterproof design with plenty of zippers and pockets.

What’s in my Dutch bag:

A small, leakproof water bottle, or a collapsible cup.

A retractable umbrella for potential rain.🌂

A bottle of sunscreen (don’t let the gloomy Dutch clouds fool you into thinking you don’t need it!)

An OV-chipkaart (public transit card). The personalised version can even give you discounts on travel!

3. An umbrella, ready to go ☂️

Take it from us — a packable umbrella is an excellent purchase, and you’ll thank yourself (and your trusty DutchReview advisors) multiple times when you’re shielded from one of the many surprise storms the Dutch weather loves to throw our way.

You can get a reasonable retractable version at discount stores, like Kruidvat or HEMA. If you find yourself in more windy conditions near the coast, or just a gusty day in your town, you may want to think about investing in a windproof umbrella that can withstand strong winds, repel rain, and won’t flip on you. Your best bet is to order a windproof umbrella online.

4. A warm, waterproof jacket or sweater for midday changes 🧶

Be prepared with layers for when the sun decides to come out! Image: Depositphotos

The erratic Dutch weather means layering to stay warm and dry during the unpredictable winter and spring seasons is essential.

Start with a base layer, like a long-sleeve shirt or thin sweater. Add a chunky sweater (we love turtlenecks! 🐢), a vest, or a cardigan to bundle up on your commute, then remove when you get to your school or office.

Where needed, top it off with a windproof, waterproof jacket with a hood, add a scarf, and gloves, and you’re ready to face the Dutch wind head on! 🌬️

5. Socks for every season 🧦

Whether you like to keep it practical, or get funky, socks are a great way to add function and personality to your wardrobe.

Because Dutch weather demands different gear for different moods, keep your sock drawer stocked with socks for knee-high boots, thick wool socks for rain boots, cushiony sneaker socks, and no-show socks for the days you want to peep a little ankle. 😉

6. Biking shorts 🩳

Invest in a pair of biking shorts to keep you covered! Image: Pixabay

Now that we are in the Netherlands, can we talk about your nether…regions? 😘 While it’s true that bike shorts aren’t a daily essential, long bike rides or a windy day prompt a conversation about our bottoms. 🍑

It’s a good idea to invest in a quality pair of bike shorts, either to wear on a longer bike ride through a polder park, or on a day you decide to wear a skirt or a dress and the wind picks up later in the day. How do we know? Well, let’s just say, um, experience.

Seasonal tunes ☀️🌷❄️🍁

7. A pair of strong, high boots that will withstand time and weather 👢

Don’t skimp on a well-made pair of boots! A good pair will take you from winter to spring with little effort. Waterproof construction is a must with all of the puddles and mud that you’ll be wading and cycling through all winter long.

Black is often the de-facto colour for everything here, but if you want to stand out, do it with flair! 🌈

8. A trusty winter coat in neutral colours 🧥

A good coat makes all the difference. Image: Unsplash

A Dutch person without a parka is like a sheep without its wool— freezing! Investing in a proper winter coat may be the best decision you make all year. From puffer jackets to parkas, a quality winter coat can last for several Dutch winters.

Wool coats are always in, and are available in short and long styles, with or without a hood, sometimes a belt, and various lapel options. Down is also always a good choice, but preferably in a waterproof design.

No matter your style or your material, many Dutch bikes also come equipped with coat guards on the back wheel to keep water or mud from splashing on your stylish jacket. Handig! 🚲

TIP: To prolong the life (and look) of your coat, consider a fabric shaver. You can use it on any pilling fabric to rid it of those annoying bumps on your jacket, and the rest of your wardrobe. Your lint roller will thank you for it.

9. A reusable poncho for when you need extra protection 🥼

We all know vertical rain, but rain in the Netherlands has a habit of going, well, horizontal. Ya know…the kind that rips you in half and makes cycling into the headwind almost impossible? If you don’t know, you will soon. 🌊

Many discount stores and market vendors have foldable (and reusable!) plastic ponchos for sale at a reasonable price. These can easily be folded and stored in your backpack for when the weather turns on you — which it will, often. ☔

TIP: When it comes to ponchos, invest in thicker plastic and consider sizing up. This way, if you’re carrying a bag, you can easily tuck it underneath the poncho with you! 🌧️

10. A variety of hats, gloves, and scarves to keep you covered 🧣

Hats, scarves, and gloves keep you covered head-to-toe! Image: Depositphotos

Don’t let that morning sunshine fool you — the wind chill of even the slightest breeze is enough to send the most seasoned Dutch cyclist reeling.🌪️

Since most of your body heat escapes from your head, be sure to protect it with a fleece-lined beanie or headband in the depths of winter. Get one to match all of your coats and jackets, and never leave home without it. Swap out your beanie for a straw fedora in the summer!

Meanwhile, are you truly Dutch if you don’t have a selection of thick bulky scarves taking up more space than they should in your closet?

Scarves are a Dutch fashion staple and come in a variety of colours, patterns, and textures. Opt for a length that can be wrapped several times. If it feels like you are suffocating, you are doing it right. 🐍

TIP: Wide, flat scarves can double as a hat for when you’re least prepared. Tie it around your neck and loop the fabric over your head to keep it covered.

Although some locals swear you need to expose your fingers to the cold and rain to build your Dutch stamina, spare yourself the trouble — and the misery — and pack a pair of gloves. Bonus points for touch screen compatibility so you don’t have to remove your gloves to send your Tikkie.

Whether you choose classic mittens, or modern fingerless gloves, fleece-lined and windproof are the way to go when it comes to protecting your fingers from the harsh Dutch wind. 👋

11. The best for last: rain pants 👖

Rain pants are an integral part of the Dutch wardrobe. Image: Depositphotos

There’s nothing more embarrassing than showing up to the office or class, with a watermark on your crotch after cycling through the rain on your commute.

Protect yourself from this mortifying scenario by picking up a pair of trusty rain pants. Most can be worn over a pair of jeans or leggings with styles varying from tapered to flared.

A pair from HEMA (or your local market vendor) will work perfectly fine, but other sporting goods stores, or specialty outdoor shops, will also carry a selection.

Just make sure you don’t wear them while you are walking — the Dutch will make a point to tell you that you are doing it wrong. 🙃

Rotating your wardrobe to reflect all of the Dutch seasons (and the moods in between) will help you survive the elements in the Netherlands.

Do you have a favourite Dutch wardrobe staple we didn’t mention? Tell us in the comments below!